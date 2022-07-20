Tammy Ly suggests Bachelor Nation podcast hosts are the ‘real mean ones,’ after blunt remarks about Katie Thurston

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star Tammy Ly continues to address Bachelor Nation. Pic credit: @tammykayly/Instagram

Tammy Ly piqued Bachelor Nation’s curiosity with her recent tweet.

After walking away from the Bachelor Nation franchise, Tammy continues to speak on the show and offer her insider perspective.

In a recent tweet, Tammy suggested that the real “mean” Bachelor Nation stars were recently exposed.

When Tammy was questioned further about her seemingly ominous tweet, she revealed her tweet was about a recent Click Bait podcast.

Click Bait is a Bachelor podcast hosted by Natasha Parker, Joe Amabile, and Tia Booth.

Based on their recent podcast, it appears Tammy took issue with Natasha, Joe, and Tia’s remarks about her good friend Katie Thurston.

Tammy Ly speaks on ‘real mean’ Bachelor Nation stars

Tammy Ly took to Twitter where she wrote, “Do you guys see who the real ‘mean’ ones are now?”

A fan asked, “What are we missing?” Tammy replied, “refer to the newest episode of clickbait.”

Pic credit: @tammykayly/Twitter

Tammy’s tweet arrived Friday, July 15, a day after Click Bait released a podcast.

During the podcast, Joe, Natasha, and Tia discussed The Bachelorette Season 17 lead Katie Thurston at length.

The hosts addressed Katie’s tweet where she expressed disappointment in all the Clayton-bashing during The Bachelorette Season 19 premiere. They questioned if Katie also was vocal in criticizing Clayton’s treatment of women during his season.

They also talked about Katie’s shady remarks about Nick Viall, declaring that Katie was less relevant than Nick and also a hypocrite. Tia even called Katie “bs.”

Joe criticized Katie and other Bachelor Nation stars who claim they’re done with the franchise but still talk about it.

The Click Bait hosts were blunt with their thoughts about Katie, and Tammy appeared to feel their comments were mean-spirited.

Tammy Ly reacts to being ‘hated’ within Bachelor Nation

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tammy has often felt like she has a villainous or disliked reputation within the franchise.

Tammy and fellow notorious Bachelor Nation star Demi Burnett made a video about being the “most hated” online.

During past Q&As, Tammy has suggested there are some big egos among Bachelor Nation stars, and her recent tweet indicates that the “real mean” alums are not the ones Bachelor Nation fans think.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.