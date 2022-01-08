Tammy Ly on what she thinks is the most interesting thing so far on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor

Bachelor in Paradise alum Tammy Ly on what she thinks has been the most interesting of Clayton Echard’s season. Pic credit: ABC

Love him or hate him, Clayton Echard’s is Bachelor Nation’s latest lead of The Bachelor.

Not the franchise to ever hold back on their opinions, Bachelor in Paradise alum, Tammy Ly is the latest to open up with her thoughts on the Season 26 star.

Tammy Ly on what she thinks is the most interesting thing about Clayton Echard’s season so far

In a viral TikTok shared by Bachelor Nation, the viewer captioned the clip, “Trying to support this season’s Bachelor but he had a thing with your friend and lied to her about going on the show.”

Using a popular voice-over that insinuates the throwing of a drink, the video was played almost 900,000 times since the time of this posting.

While this isn’t the first time this claim has been called out against a current lead, The Bachelor Season 24 contestant Tammy Ly laughed in the comment section and wrote, “This mild tea is the most interesting thing about him.”

Like many other Bachelor Nation alums, most agree that Clayton’s minimal screentime on Michelle Young’s season didn’t help for showcasing his personality.

With both previous cast members and fans are trying to figure out why he was casted as The Bachelor, Clayton is hoping they’ll change their minds after they get to know him.

Bachelor in Paradise alum Tammy Ly comments on the viral TikTok mentioning Clayton Echard. Pic credit: @amandasurges/TikTok

Clayton Echard hopes Bachelor Nation will change their mind after watching his season

Former Bachelor Nick Viall also had strong opinions about the current lead. Calling him a “nice enough guy,” Viall felt others contestants from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette had “better storylines” and “more charisma.”

Putting himself in the shoes of Nick Viall and Bachelor Nation, Clayton responded to his comments in an interview with Sirius XM, “I don’t think it’s an unfair argument that he makes, I just think that it’s like, okay, you don’t know who I am, so you’re kind of questioning it. Let’s see if you still question it at the end of it all.”

The former NFL player added, “And if he still feels that way towards the end of it, then fair, then sure, we’ll have a conversation at that point.”

How do you feel about Clayton Echard as the latest lead of The Bachelor? Let us know in the comments.

The Bachelor airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC.