Tahzjuan Hawkins and Blake Horstmann express support for thriving ‘contestants who publicly left the franchise’

Several Bachelor Nation stars were present for the 2022 Video Music Awards, sparking conversation from fans as well as Bachelor Nation stars.

Tahzjuan Hawkins weighed in on the Bachelor Nation stars at the VMAs.

The stars at the VMA’s included Tayshia Adams, Blake Horstmann, and Rachel Lindsay.

Tahzjuan noted that many of them are ones that publicly left the Bachelor franchise.

After these Bachelor Nation stars pursued careers outside The Bachelor franchise, Tahzjuan expressed happiness to see them thriving.

Blake Horstmann, often vocal in his critique of the franchise, shared Tahzjuan’s sentiments.

Tahzjuan Hawkins reacts to the thriving Bachelor Nation stars

Tahjzuan Hawkins left a comment responding to Bachelor Nation’s presence at the VMAs, which was reshared by a Bachelor fan page.

Tahzjuan’s comment read, “Love seeing all these contestants who publicly left the franchise thrive at the vmas.”

Blake Horstmann replied to Tahzjuan’s comment, writing, “same.”

The Bachelor viewers will recall that Rachel Lindsay was one of the franchise’s most outspoken regarding encouraging better diversity for the show. She publicly left the franchise while continuing to shed light on the racism embedded in the series and fanbase.

Rachel went on to thrive as an Extra correspondent and has interviewed celebrities at several of the biggest red carpets, including attending the Oscars and Grammys this year.

Blake Horstmann has also publicly aired his grievances with the show and its producers, especially after his tumultuous time on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

Blake wasn’t able to find love within The Bachelor franchise, but he did strike up a love connection with Love is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli, and the pair are still going strong. Blake also thrives as a DJ and had a gig with Stagecoach this year.

Tayshia surprised Bachelor Nation after stepping away from the franchise and her Bachelor Nation podcast gig to pursue other opportunities.

Tayshia has thrived away from the show, with big hosting opportunities and several red carpet appearances.

Blake Horstmann and Tahzjuan Hawkins didn’t have much luck on Bachelor in Paradise

Blake and Tahzjuan were both on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 and seemed to be put through the wringer during their time on the island.

Tahzjuan struggled to make connections and nearly went mad under the summer heat on both Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 and Season 7.

Blake was at the center of a scandal when several women accused him of playing them and sleeping with them at Stagecoach.

Blake left the island feeling his reputation had been unfairly damaged. While his experience was challenging, it didn’t completely turn him off from reality television, as he and his girlfriend Giannina will return for a reality competition series.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.