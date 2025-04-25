Sutton Stracke trolled over Kyle Richards friendship update

Sutton Stracke’s desire to become besties with Kyle Richards is not playing out how she intended.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared an update on her friendship with the OG, and now she’s getting mocked online.

Sutton confessed she hasn’t spoken to Kyle since the reunion, claiming they’ve both been busy.

Meanwhile, RHOBH fans are trolling Sutton with a stern reminder that Kyle is not her friend.

Someone else we know, Sutton, hasn’t talked to in a while, is Garcelle Beauvais, the only genuine friend she had on the show.

However, after the Southern Belle left her to fend for herself at the reunion, Garcelle bid peace out to the show and Sutton.

We’ll have to wait and see how Sutton fares next season without an ally.

Sutton Stracke has not talked to Kyle Richards since the reunion

Sutton shared an update with Us Weekly about her RHOBH castmates, including Kyle Richards.

Unfortunately for Sutton, their relationship is seemingly at a standstill.

When asked about the state of their friendship, the RHOBH star revealed, “Kyle’s been really busy. I haven’t seen her since the reunion.”

“I’ve been really busy,” continued the 53-year-old. “I think we all kind of had the great diaspora after the reunion, so I’ll see.”

However, Sutton is keeping hope alive that they’ll have a sit-down soon, telling the media outlet, “Hopefully when I get back to Los Angeles.”

She also discussed her tumultuous relationship with Dorit Kemsley, admitting nothing much has changed.

“Dorit and I will always be Dorit and Sutton, I’m afraid,” she exclaimed. “It may take us a long time to recover.”

RHOBH fans mock Sutton over her friendship with Kyle

A clip of Sutton’s interview was posted on Instagram, and not surprisingly, it garnered some harsh responses from RHOBH fans.

“Of course you haven’t seen Kyle since the reunion, why… (drum roll, please) she’s not your friend!!!!!!” wrote a commenter.

“Kyle is not your friend, Sutton!!! You make time for friends. You know, the way Garcelle made time for you,” added someone else. “Then you left your friend hanging and didn’t back her up at all. She was your friend, but you weren’t hers.”

An Instagram user exclaimed, “Someone, please slap some sense into Sutton. Kyle and Erika are not your friends. They are mean girls.”

Another added, “Here she is STILL groveling to be let into the flop force five.”

Do you think Sutton and Kyle will become besties next season with Garcelle out of the picture?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.