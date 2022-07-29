Sutton Stracke takes aim at Erika Jayne, says she owes Garcelle a ‘bigger apology’

RHOBH star Sutton Strake thinks Garcelle Beauvais is owed another apology from Erika Jayne. Pic credit: Bravo

Sutton Stracke and Erika Jayne have had a rocky relationship since the Pretty Mess author felt doubted by Sutton amidst her legal issues.

The pair previously had a strong bond, as Sutton really showed up for Erika when she filed for divorce. As a divorcee, she could relate to the Pretty Mess singer’s heartbreak.

After seeing the last episodes of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sutton insisted that Erika owes Garcelle Beauvais “a bigger apology” for cursing at her teenage son, Jax.

During Garcelle’s birthday party, which was featured on the show, an intoxicated Erika told Garcelle’s son Jax to “get the f**k out of here before you get in trouble.”

The 14-year-old was picking up the centerpieces on the table for his mother. Walking back to Garcelle, he told her, “I just got violated for grabbing flowers.”

The Haitian mother immediately walked back into her party and told an inebriated Erika, “that’s not okay.”

Sutton Stracke was angry when she heard what Erika Jayne told Garcelle’s teenage son

Erika, despite being drunk, apologized on the spot and later at Sutton’s house. That’s where Garcelle told her that she shouldn’t speak to children that way. A serious Garcelle added, “Let alone MY children.”

The Pretty Mess author recognized she was wrong and even complimented Garcelle on how well-mannered and social her teenage sons were. She said that as a single mother herself, she recognizes how hard it can be to raise upstanding men.

However, Sutton Stracke spoke to Daily Pop, revealing how she felt about the incident between Erika and Garcelle’s son. She replied, “I was very angry when I heard that she said that.”

The Southern Belle immediately became feisty, saying, “Really the truth is if I had been there, and she had said that… That was not gonna go down well with me.”

Sutton also spoke of her beef with Diana Jenkins this season and her rocky relationship with Erika Jayne.

When asked if she was mending her relationship with Erika, she replied, “You know Erika and I are always at a standstill.”

Sutton Stracke says her friendship with Garcelle Beauvais is her favorite part of the RHOBH

Sutton said that her friendship with Garcelle is her favorite part of the show. She added, “I just adore her.”

Sutton added, “And you know, of course, I apologize 80 times, so I think a bigger apology…” She added, “Garcelle is very gracious and she accepted the apology, but… just totally inappropriate.”

In the interview, Sutton teased that viewers could expect to see her have some fun and some “Nice endings.” Fans were also delighted to follow Sutton’s dating journey recently.

The mid-season trailer of The RHOBH promises lots of drama and beautiful trips.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.