Sutton Stracke ‘hurt’ as Dorit Kemsley mocks her sisterhood speech in RHOBH After Show

Sutton Stracke attempted to orchestrate a sisterhood moment on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but her castmates thought it was one big joke.

They gathered on the After Show to discuss Episode 4, Twisted Sisterhood, and Sutton confessed she was “hurt” by everyone’s reaction.

The women still do not take Sutton seriously, and Dorit Kemsley even mocked the Southern Belle while discussing the scene.

Things didn’t go smoothly on the cast trip, which viewers have dubbed low-budget since the women stayed in Oceanside, California, instead of going international.

Tension was felt during the getaway, and although they managed to have some fun, the group was still fractured.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Sutton tried to change that by writing down a few words to say at dinner to bring everyone together.

However, no one took her seriously, and the 53-year-old is still upset about that.

Sutton Stracke admits to being ‘hurt’ over the reaction to her sisterhood words

The women were amused when Sutton attempted to form a sisterhood during the getaway.

Sutton took things a step further, looping everyone’s hands with a blue ribbon, which she said represented peace.

Her castmates didn’t understand the reason behind it, but she explained on the RHOBH After Show, “I’ve been through a lot of bad years with these women, and I didn’t want us to continue this pattern.”

Newbie Jennifer Tilly revealed that the moment became a “meme,” and at different times throughout the season, the group would mockingly reference Sutton’s sisterhood attempt.

Meanwhile, Jennifer and Garcelle Beauvais also admitted they thought Sutton was joking.

“My feelings are a bit hurt right now because I wasn’t making a joke,” retorted Sutton. “Of course, I’m never taken seriously by the group, so my feelings were hurt considerably.”

Dorit Kemsley mocks Sutton during the RHOBH After Show

Dorit expressed her thoughts on Sutton’s awkward moment during the final night of the cast trip hosted by Kathy Hilton.

“Her words and her actions never match,” reasoned Dorit. “It’s like when you’re dealing with someone who can go to that extreme, binding hands together and then actually sell it so hard.”

Dorit then mocked Sutton’s southern accent, repeating her reaction when the women laughed during her speech, saying, “Y’all, I want you to take this seriously…that’s not funny.”

The Beverly Beach founder pointed out that Sutton’s effort at creating a sisterhood was short-lived, reflecting on their tense altercation soon after.

“You wanted to believe it ’cause she really sold it,” added Dorit. “I don’t know. I could definitely count how long that lasted.”

Check out the RHOBH After Show below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.