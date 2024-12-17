Sutton Stracke goes ‘too far’ during heated faceoff with Dorit Kemsley in RHOBH preview

Dorit Kemsley is being transparent, honest, and truthful about her life, and that’s rubbing some people the wrong way.

One such person is her castmate, Sutton Stracke, and we’ll see another heated exchange between them in the upcoming episode.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast had plenty to say about the duo’s altercation, calling out Sutton for her “low blow” directed at Dorit.

Episode 5, aptly titled High Horses and Low Blow, picks up after the women return from their first cast trip of the season hosted by Kathy Hilton.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast enjoyed a few days in Oceanside, and the trip wasn’t without controversy.

Sutton attempted a sisterhood moment on the last night of the getaway, but that went out the window during the ride back home.

An argument kicked off between her and Dorit, and viewers are about to find out that their tiff is far from over.

Sutton Stracke goes ‘too far’ during an argument with Dorit Kemsley in the RHOBH sneak peek

A clip for the new episode shows the RHOBH cast at Kyle Richards’ Denim & Diamonds party.

However, it didn’t take long for things to sour at the fancy shindig.

In the snippet, it’s Dorit versus Sutton as the Southern Belle tells the Beverly Beach star, “You’re angry, and you’re not angry at me; you’re angry at your life. Don’t take it out on me!”

The remark shocks even Sutton’s bestie Garcelle Beauvais, who gasps at the harsh comment– since they all know, Dorit is going through a separation from her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley.

However, Sutton wasn’t done throwing shade at Dorit’s situation, telling her, “It is not my fault that you are in the position that you’re in.”

The scene flashes to Kyle’s shocked expression and then her confessional, where she exclaims, “Sutton! Too far, low blow.”

Bozoma Saint John clocks in and defends Dorit

Dorit’s castmates quickly come to her defense, first with Erika Jayne telling Sutton not to say things she’ll regret.

However, it’s newbie Bozoma Saint John who clocks in after staying quiet all season observing the women and their drama.

Bozoma has gotten close to Dorit, and she calls out Sutton’s behavior after Dorit admits that her life sucks and she’s not in a good place.

“We also can’t weaponize in moments of vulnerability,” says Bozoma as Sutton tries to deny she did any such thing.

“You just did, though,” Bozoma retorts. “When you said, ‘She’s not mad at you; she’s mad at her life,’ that’s weaponizing.”

“Yeah, it’s low,” Erika chimes in.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.