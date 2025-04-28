Suspected new 90 Day Fiance couple spotted filming multiple takes for ‘staged’ airport scene

90 Day Fiance viewers have long suspected that the show’s storylines have become more and more inauthentic.

When the series premiered in 2014, it was the first show of its kind on reality television.

Camera crews followed couples’ international love stories, which customarily included footage of them greeting each other at the airport.

The airport scenes have become some of the most iconic segments in the franchise.

The scenes often feature emotional moments as the couples embrace, often for the first time in person.

Since Season 1, 90 Day Fiance has continued to entertain viewers with multiple seasons and spinoffs, and by the looks of it, there are even more storylines to come.

On social media, a TMZ field reporter captured footage of what appeared to be a 90 Day Fiance couple meeting at LAX.

A mystery couple was spotted filming multiple takes for an airport scene

The footage was posted on TikTok in a video captioned, “90 Day Fiancé: Behind the Scenes at LAX airport ❤️”

In the recording, a man stands at the bottom of an escalator, holding a Brazilian flag as he hugs a woman.

“Surely this is Take 1,” reads text over the beginning of the video.

In “Take 2,” the woman comes down the escalator as the man waves his Brazilian flag. They excitedly run to each other as the woman reaches the ground, and they hug again.

In “Take 3,” the woman follows a cameraman up the escalator to film the scene again.

“Get back up there and sell it!” reads the text over the video this time.

Next, the couple recreates the escalator scene for a third time, then again for a fourth take.

The man and woman walk hand-in-hand down the stairs to baggage claim, followed by camera crews the entire time.

The video ends with the couple exiting the airport with their luggage.

90 Day Fiance fans call out ‘edited and staged’ show

In the comments section, 90 Day Fiance fans were surprised and disappointed that the footage wasn’t exactly organic.

“I watch the show religiously but I’m very aware most of it is edited and staged,” expressed one TikTok user.

A second commenter added, “This is why people act a fool on the show. Because otherwise they make you do a million takes. 😳”

90 Day Fiance viewers slam the show’s “edited and staged” scenes. Pic credit: @charliecottontmz/TikTok

A third 90 Day Fiance fan admitted they were “sad” because they never knew cast members filmed multiple takes.

“Now I can’t unsee it 😩😂,” they added.

Another TikTok user joked that Asuelu Pulaa’s unforgettable airport greeting — in which he stripped down to nothing but a Samoan lavalava and performed an attention-grabbing traditional Samoan dance — would have been quite a scene to re-film four times.

One 90 Day Fiance fan called the show “scripted.” Pic credit: @charliecottontmz/TikTok

“98% scripted but they can still call it reality TV. Like American football 😉,” wrote @Idevenkanymore.

As the video’s creator, Charlie Cotton noted, “I think they were just getting diff angles prob.”

Will the couple in the video be introduced on 90 Day Fiance?

So, is a new season of 90 Day Fiance on the horizon, and will viewers eventually meet the couple in the TikTok?

Multiple seasons and spinoffs are in the works, so that’s likely the case.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the franchise is actively seeking participants for new seasons of 90 Day Fiance, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Interested couples were asked to email Sharp Entertainment’s casting department to schedule a casting call.

TLC has made no official announcements regarding the premiere dates of each show.

We know a new spinoff, 90 Day: Hunt for Love, debuts in May 2025.

The newest spinoff features eight former cast members looking to find love, but in a different fashion than 90 Day: The Single Life.

This time, Rob Warne, Cortney Reardanz, Colt Johnson, Chantel Everett, Usman “Sojaboy” Umar, Tim Malcolm, Tiffany Franco, and Jeniffer Tarazona will travel to Tulum, Mexico, where they’ll be introduced to “new sexy singles” via mixers, dates, and events organized by a team of relationship professionals.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.