Susie Evans teases Hannah Brown and Peter Weber’s infamous windmill fantasy suite 

Susie Evans has often been compared to former Bachelorette Hannah Brown due to their similar looks and personality.

Both Susie and Hannah have acknowledged their resemblance in the past, and recently Susie made another amusing reference to Hannah Brown.

Posing with a windmill, Susie teased Hannah’s fantasy suite date with Peter Weber on The Bachelorette Season 15.

Susie Evans refers to Hannah Brown and Peter Weber’s intimate time in a windmill

Hannah Brown became a breakout star as the lead of The Bachelorette Season 15, with many praising the way she conducted herself during fantasy suite week.

Despite being condemned for being intimate by finalist Luke P., Hannah unapologetically owned the choices she made to sleep with whoever she wanted during fantasy suites.

One of the men Hannah was intimate with was Peter Weber, as the pair spent the night in a windmill.

During After the Final Rose, Hannah confessed that she and Peter slept together several times within the windmill, and thus the windmill instantly became a commonly referenced term and moment among Bachelor Nation.

Even Hannah’s doppelgänger, Susie Evans, shed light on the memorable “windmill” moment when she took to her Instagram stories to joke about wanting to spend some special time in a windmill with her Bachelor lead boyfriend Clayton Echard.

Susie shared a video of herself walking outside with dark glasses on a sunny day.

She smiled and posed in front of a nearby windmill and referenced Clayton when she joked, “Where’s my man when I need him?”

Susie also wrote “not the windmill” over the video with a laughing emoji.

Susie Evans stands by Clayton Echard’s side amid cheating allegations

Clayton and Susie have enjoyed their relationship post-Bachelor. Still, they recently faced a challenging moment when a woman came forward and accused Clayton of sleeping with her and cheating on Susie.

Clayton was adamant that the woman’s claims were false, and Susie also defended Clayton.

Susie shared receipts to disprove the cheating allegations and emphasized how confident she was that Clayton loved her too much to pull a deceptive and hurtful stunt like cheating.

Fortunately, the cheating accusations were laid to rest when the woman came forward and apologized to Clayton and Susie as she realized she had instead been with a different man who was allegedly pretending to be Clayton.

Amid the adversity and rumors, Susie proved to be completed devoted to Clayton, and the couple has now been able to return to normalcy.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.