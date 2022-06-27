Susie Evans slaps Clayton Echard multiple times in tortilla challenge

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans play a game. Pic credit: ABC

While Clayton Echard and Susie Evans have quite the past, complete with ups and downs, Bachelor Nation fans love to watch their silly sides come out.

The couple has constantly shown that not only could they surpass the trials and tribulations from Clayton’s season of The Bachelor, but they have fallen more and more in love in the process.

Fans can’t get enough of Clayton and Susie’s goofiness and how much they feed off each other and laugh together.

In their most recent banter, Susie and Clayton take part in the new TikTok trend called the Tortilla Challenge, where they slap each other with a tortilla while playing rock, paper, scissors with a mouthful of water.

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard do the Tortilla Challenge

As the duo took to Susie’s Instagram page to show how the challenge went and who ultimately won, the Bachelor Nation alums kept viewers laughing at every turn.

While they played rock, paper, scissors, the winner of each round slapped the loser with a tortilla while also trying not to spit out the water they kept shut in their mouth.

Because part of the challenge is not to spit out the water that’s in their mouth, Susie captioned the video throughout with what they were trying to say or what they were thinking.

Susie captioned the video by saying, “Spoiler- He gets me in the end. #tortillachallenge.” Her comment comes after she nailed Clayton the first time she slapped him.

Clayton and Bachelor host, Jesse Palmer, commented on the video

Clayton was the first to comment on the video, as he jokingly stated, “That first slap clearly was long overdue in Susie’s eyes as y’all could see (laughing/crying face emoji).”

This was in response to Susie slapping him harder than she meant after winning the first round of rock, paper, scissors.

Jesse Palmer echoed Clayton’s statement as he wrote, “Your first swing (three fireworks emojis).”

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

More Bachelor Nation fans couldn’t stop laughing after watching the video

One woman exclaimed, “The way the tortilla went flying after he hit you,” while another just posted multiple laughing/crying face emojis to show how funny she thought it was.

Another asked if they had water in their mouths and stated how funny the challenge was to watch, while one more fan commented on how much she loves Clayton and Susie. She declared, “My favorite couple!”

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Although Susie seemed to be the champ round after round, in the end, she captioned, “It wasn’t even that good (Of a hit). Give me a real one.” That was when Clayton listened to her words and was able to get Susie to spit out her water and ultimately win the game.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.