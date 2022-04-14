Susie Evans shares her reaction to Clayton Echard cheating claims

Susie Evans reveals what she did when she first heard the rumor about Clayton cheating. Pic credit: ABC

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard appeared on the After The Final Rose special together as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Soon after, Clayton announced he was moving to Virginia to live with Susie, and according to their social media the two are more in love with each other than ever.

Then, last week, a famous TikToker claimed to have hooked up with Clayton. The TikToker, Sasha Narang, then made a video and blasted it all over social media, accusing Clayton of cheating on Susie.

After much back-and-forth with videos, comments, speculation, criticism, and with the help of Reality Steve, it was determined that the man Sasha was with was not Clayton, but someone impersonating him.

How did Susie Evans hear the news about the alleged cheating and how did she react?

Susie visited the Talking It Out podcast with co-hosts Bryan Abaolo and Mike Johnson and discussed the whole unfortunate situation.

She started off by saying, “I’m a [wedding] videographer. I was in California working and I just finished filming the ceremony of a wedding and I get all these tags and notifications to my phone.”

Susie went on to say that she opened them and saw that a TikToker had made a video saying she had hooked up with the most recent Bachelor just the night before, who would have been Clayton.

While Susie relayed to the co-hosts that she didn’t doubt Clayton for one minute, she went to Sasha Narang’s profile immediately after seeing all of this.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Susie revealed that she immediately thought, “Oh, my gosh, like there is no way. Of course, in that moment, my stomach, like, dropped because I was just like, ‘What?’”

She also stated, “I just couldn’t have even, like, fathomed Clayton of all people – like, I just genuinely have so much trust in him as a good human being before anything else. And then I see a text from him.”

Susie said that they quickly FaceTimed each other, and she instantly could tell he was at his brother’s place in Arizona.

How did Susie and Clayton respond to Sasha and move forward?

When everything came back that the accusation against Clayton was indeed untrue, Susie talked about how she and Clayton wanted to bury her in shame for causing the ruckus she did but instead took the higher road.

Clayton advised her to delete her videos and issue a public apology instead and move on from there. He also stated he wanted to give her grace.

Susie revealed that there was a recognizable username commenting on the TikTok, which Clayton put his finger on right away as someone who had been heckling him throughout his season and had done nothing but cause him problems.

While on the podcast, Susie also talked about the DM that Sasha sent her. Apparently, Sasha wrote, “I was in a relationship just like yours. I was hurt and [taken] advantage of.”

Susie stopped and then exclaimed, “And I’m like, ‘I’m not hurt or [taken] advantage of!’ Clayton is literally one of the most incredible people I’ve ever met and has great communication. He’s transparent. He’s so loyal and so honest.”

While Susie also stated that she was kind to Sasha the whole time, she never once doubted Clayton or believed that he had ever cheated on her. For the whole episode with Susie Evans on the Talking It Out podcast, click here.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.