Susie Evans is ‘way less sad’ with Clayton Echard

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans post a new video. Pic credit: ABC

Susie Evans gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into her days with Clayton Echard in a montage video of some of her favorite moments.

Fans of The Bachelor couple were treated to clips of the two kissing, joking around, walking the red carpet, and enjoying a night in. Several well-known Bachelor Nation alumni also made an appearance in the video, including several of Clayton’s exes.

Susie dedicated the heartfelt video to her boyfriend set to the popular song Way Less Sad by AJR.

Susie Evans revealed clips of relationship with Clayton Echard

Susie took to both Instagram and TikTok to share a new video with her fans of the last several months. The former contestant led with a clip of the two kissing on the red carpet, but quickly moved on to some of the pair’s more private moments.

She joked in the caption of one video that she was “humbling this man every step of the journey” as they rode in the car together.

Clayton was also filmed carrying their bags as Susie laughed, attempting to get some work done on his laptop, and posing at a recent interview conducted by the pair.

The videographer also took the opportunity to show off her personality as she wielded a baseball bat for one unique clip and held a dance party alongside her photographers.

Susie appears to have been busy since her days on The Bachelor as she captured days spent at the beach, filming a wedding, and holding Zoom calls with several friends.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also documented her recent meet-up with Mara Agrait and Claire Heilig, who both also competed for Clayton’s heart on The Bachelor.

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans are moving on from The Bachelor

The couple has been spending more time than ever together as they move forward with their plans to live together in Miami Beach. However, it seems they may be apart for the time being as Susie captioned the video, “See you soooooon @Clayton Echard.”

The montage was backed by the song Way Less Sad, but Susie did not outright address if the lyrics had deeper meaning or if she simply chose to follow along with a popular TikTok trend.

Despite initial skepticism, Clayton and Susie have been going strong since they reconciled after the show. Fans have been hesitant to fully accept the pair after the season’s drama, but their memorable couple content has been making major headway in winning the hearts of Bachelor Nation.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.