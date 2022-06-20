Susie Evans convinces Clayton Echard to rock a mustache 

Susie Evans gets Clayton Echard to change his look with a mustache. Pic credit: ABC

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard are still going strong and keeping their relationship fresh and playful.

Recently, Susie convinced Clayton to shake things up regarding his facial hair.

Under Susie’s guidance, Clayton now has a mustache, and he and Susie posted about it online.

Susie Evans shows off Clayton Echard’s new mustache

Susie Evans took to Instagram to share a video of her and Clayton on one of their many car rides.

However, this car ride was slightly different as Clayton was wearing a new style.

In the video, Susie put the camera on Clayton to reveal his mustache.

Susie wrote over the clip, “I convinced [Clayton Echard] to shave his beard and leave the mustache.”

Clayton also reshared the post and suggested that his mustache look isn’t out of the ordinary in Virginia Beach, where he moved to be with Susie.

Clayton wrote, “Fitting right in here in VB.”

Clayton Echard promotes mental and physical health

After starring in The Bachelor Season 26, Clayton gained a platform and has been using his voice to raise awareness about mental health and motivate his followers to exercise and tend to their physical health.

Clayton has been opening up about mental health by sharing his own struggles, especially after becoming a disliked figure among Bachelor Nation.

In early June, Clayton shared a post featuring photos of himself smiling in a blazer while outdoors, and his caption was about mental health, finding his purpose, and sharing his battle scars.

Clayton wrote, “Everything becomes a lot more exciting when you feel as though you’ve finally found your true purpose in life. Through the experiences that I’ve lived and grown from, I am now chasing the passions that I’ve had all along, but never felt that I had the voice or courage to talk so openly about.”

Clayton continued, “Mental health is something we all deal with and it’s not going anywhere. We need to recognize this, but take it a step further. We need to have the conversations. The ones that take us out of our comfort zones. The ones that challenge us to reflect upon ourselves and work to find solutions to our problems. Because there is a solution to nearly every problem. We just have to actively go searching for them.”

In concluding his post, Clayton expressed, “I hope to have these discussions wherever I can, but I believe it starts with impacting our youth! I wish I would have known back then what I do now. So, I’m sharing my battle scars with mental health to hopefully impact as many adolescents as I can.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.