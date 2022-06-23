Susie Evans captures Clayton Echard dancing on laundry day 

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans continue to build a life together. Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard have been enjoying domestic life together after finding love on The Bachelor Season 26.

The couple always manages to make even the most mundane tasks feel fun and playful, such as their laundry day.

Recently, Susie gave her followers insight into how Clayton Echard acts when it’s time to do laundry.

Susie Evans films Clayton Echard’s ‘laundry day’ dance moves

Susie Evans took to TikTok to share a video of her and Clayton on what appeared to be a casual laundry day.

In the video, Susie wore a tee and cap as she moved her head to loud music. The video then cuts to Clayton dancing hard to the music.

Susie wrote over the video, “What laundry day is like living with Claybaby.” She captioned the post, “This is my life now,” while tagging Clayton and adding laughing emojis.

Susie also dished that Clayton has more laundry than her in the comments.

@susiewaslike This is my life now 😂😂😂@clayton.echard ♬ original sound – Susie Evans

In a separate TikTok video, Susie poked fun at her experience on The Bachelor.

In the video, Susie sits in a car with her blonde locks curled and hanging down.

Susie mouthed audio, saying, “I’m 27 years old. I’ve no money and no prospects. I’m already a burden to my parents. And I’m frightened.”

Susie wrote over the video, “Trying to convince Clayton to send me home on our 1 on 1 and then he hands me a rose.”

The caption on the post read, “Based on untrue events,” with skull emojis.

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans remain a Bachelor Nation success story

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans have the most recent relationship within Bachelor Nation and have managed to stay together despite some very rocky moments during their season.

So far, the last two Bachelor leads, Clayton Echard and Matt James have maintained relationships with their final rose receivers, Susie Evans and Rachael Kirkconnell.

The last two Bachelorette leads, Michelle Young and Katie Thurston announced their breakups over the last few days.

Michelle Young split from her fiance and final rose winner Nayte Olukoya. Michelle and Nayte shared separate statements detailing their heartbreak over the split and their desire to still root for one another as they part ways.

Katie Thurston broke up with former The Bachelorette Season 17 suitor John Hersey.

Katie kept her breakup announcement brief by just writing one sentence to reveal she and John were no longer together. John took time to write a longer statement confirming the breakup.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.