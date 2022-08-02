Susie Evans and Clayton Echard show off scooter skills in Washington DC 

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard enjoy Washington DC. Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard are still going strong after finding love on The Bachelor Season 26.

Susie and Clayton have become travel connoisseurs, having road tripped throughout the country.

And their recent travels brought them to Washington DC.

The Bachelor Season 26 couple shared a video from their trip as they filmed by historic sites.

Susie and Clayton also enjoyed time on scooters.

A video saw Susie and Clayton have a blast riding scooters in slow motion.

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard’s playful relationship was on display yet again as they traveled to Washington DC.

In a video during one of their outings, Susie and Clayton rode motorized scooters with looks of determination on their faces.

Clayton and Susie wore sunglasses as they stared down at the camera before zooming forward.

The video then cut to Clayton, giving another stone-faced expression directly at the camera while riding his scooter in slow motion past The Washington monument.

Susie captioned the post, “DC wasn’t ready… Full Claysie Scooter Guide coming soon. Any guesses where these bad boys took us?”

Clayton and Susie’s followers loved the video and showed their approval in the comment section.

Along with receiving lots of comments with laughing emojis, comments also included, “These two,” “This,” “Favorite couple,” and “Your Tik Tok’s are everything.”

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Clayton and Susie make a splash with humorous videos

Clayton and Susie’s playful side wasn’t wholly highlighted on The Bachelor, as the pair had more tense moments than lighthearted ones.

However, with their season wrapped, the pair have shown off their personalities and chemistry a lot more.

The couple has been building a reputation for amusing videos as they enjoy life together.

In July, Susie shared a video of Clayton doing different dives into the water as she attempted to dare him.

Susie and Clayton also laughed off all the Clayton slander on The Bachelorette Season 19.

Several of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s suitors slammed Clayton during their entrances on opening night.

One man went so far as to bring out a children’s choir that sang a song about how much Clayton sucks.

While Susie admitted to not being fond of the potential bullying that could come from The Bachelorette Season 19 premiere, she and Clayton were able to turn the criticism into amusing videos.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.