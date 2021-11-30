Survivor Ponderosa video released for Shan

Shantel Smith was a member of the Survivor 41 cast. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

The Survivor: Ponderosa video for Shantel Smith was finally released by CBS.

Within the video, we get to see the immediate aftermath of Shan getting voted out at Tribal Council and how she reacted to her elimination from the game.

Survivor fans watched on the latest episode as Shan got blindsided during an intense vote at a split Tribal Council. It brought an end to her time on Survivor 41 as a player, but she will be seen on the Survivor 41 jury during upcoming episodes.

On the next Survivor episode promo, a lot of fallout within her former alliance is shown. Liana is not pleased about what DeShawn and Danny decided to do with their votes, and she lets them know all about it.

Shan’s Survivor: Ponderosa video revealed for fans

It took a few extra days after Shan got eliminated, but the Survivor team has finally provided the Ponderosa video for her. For new fans of the show, Ponderosa is the nickname of the place where the members of the Survivor cast go after they have been voted out of the game.

At Ponderosa, the Survivor 41 jury members got fed, were able to enjoy more comfortable sleeping conditions, and got to relax until it was time to sit in on Tribal Councils, and, eventually, vote on who should become the Survivor 41 winner.

In her Ponderosa video, Shan is shown arriving at Ponderosa and seeing the group of people that she helped get out of the game. She got to look in the mirror for the first time in a while and find out just how much weight she lost during her Survivor journey.

We also see Shan reveal some of her health struggles to the other members of the Survivor 41 jury.

Shan has officially joined the jury!👀 Check out her Ponderosa experience now.💫 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/VWnKQEFbRz — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) November 29, 2021

Survivor Season 41 coming to a close very soon

There are only a few episodes left on the Survivor Season 41 schedule, showing just how close we are to learning which member of the final seven gets that $1 million prize that is on the line.

The great news is that CBS has already revealed the Survivor 42 start date. The new season of the show was already filmed in Fiji and the network will begin airing the new episodes this spring.

And for all the die-hard Survivor fans who want to start looking ahead, we have the names of the Survivor 42 cast members here. It’s another brand new group of competitors, all trying to win that $1 million prize for the first time.

Survivor 41 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.