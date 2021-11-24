Survivor: Ponderosa video for Naseer and Evvie released

Naseer made it to the final 10 as part of the Survivor 41 cast. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 41 cast members Naseer Muttalif and Evvie Jagoda were sent to Ponderosa on the ninth episode of Fall 2021.

During their last episode as competitors, Naseer and Evvie each got voted out at dramatic Tribal Councils, taking the cast from 10 people down to the final eight.

Once the episode had aired, Naseer and Evvie also took the time to answer fan questions online, giving Survivor fans a deeper look into how they felt about their opportunity to play the game.

The production team has also released a video of Naseer and Evvie spending time at Ponderosa — which is the place where castaways who are going to be part of the Survivor jury go after they have been voted out of the game.

Ponderosa gets two new Survivor 41 players

Below is the full video that shows what happened to Naseer Muttalif and Evvie Jagoda after they got eliminated on Day 17 of the Survivor 41 season. We also get to see the immediate reactions from the pair, including Naseer talking about getting voted out with an Immunity Idol still in his pocket.

They were both very grateful to at least be part of the Survivor 41 jury, they got to clean up and eat some good food, and it was time for the doctors to give them the once-over and reveal just how much weight they each lost while out in Fiji. The numbers were a little shocking.

Two castaways voted off the island means two more castaways entering Ponderosa.

Survivor 41 jury will decide a winner on finale night

There aren’t too many episodes left before Survivor fans will learn the Season 41 winner. Here is the full Survivor 41 episode list for the final few weeks of the Fall 2021 season, breaking down when we will get to see the castaways for the final times.

Since the Survivor 41 season finished filming in Fiji a while ago, the winner has already been revealed. Now, it’s just a matter of time until Survivor fans at home also get to learn who walked away with the $1 million prize from this season.

Some fans may be surprised to learn that the Survivor 42 cast has already filmed its season as well. Filming for Season 42 took place in Fiji right after they completed work on Season 41.

The Spring 2022 season arrives in March — when Survivor fans will find out who emerged as the Season 42 winner.

See who can outlast the rest in tomorrow's classic immunity challenge.

Survivor 41 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.