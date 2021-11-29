Survivor cast member Shantel Smith shares heartfelt message

Shantel Smith finished in eighth place as a member of the Survivor 41 cast. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Shantel Smith from the Survivor 41 cast had a lot to say after she got eliminated.

It was on the last episode of Survivor that Shan got blindsided during an intense Tribal Council.

The next episode promo hints at a lot of fallout within her former alliance, with Liana pretty upset that she was kept in the dark.

But before Survivor fans get to see that new episode, Shan had a lot to say about her time on the show.

Shan shares a lot of personal thoughts with Survivor fans

“My only regret playing Survivor Season 41 was that my mom wasn’t alive to see it. Other than that, this was a dream come true. I loved playing this game,” Shan wrote in an extensive Instagram post to all of her followers.

Shan then got very personal about her journey to be on Survivor and what she has been through in her life.

“As an MS warrior I kicked so much ass y’all! Multiple Sclerosis is an unpredictable disease and no one but God and me will ever know just how terrified I was of competing,” Shan wrote, letting everyone know about her condition.

“I was so worried about flaring up and having to be medically evacuated, or being unable to walk, or see or move just because my immune system felt like acting up. But I went to Fiji anyway, because I never want to live my life in fear. None of us should. It’s not what The Divine has in mind for us,” Shan went on to say in her post.

The rest of her Instagram post is shared below, where she goes on to thank CBS, God, and the production team behind the show.

Shantel a member of the Survivor 41 jury

Even though Shan became the 11th person voted off of Survivor this season, she still made it to the jury phase of the season. Finishing in eighth place means that she has also taken part in the Tribal Councils to be shown during the upcoming episodes.

There aren’t many episodes left on the Survivor 41 TV schedule, so the day is getting very close to when Survivor fans will learn the name of the latest winner. On the season finale, Shan will be one of the members of the Survivor jury who get to place a vote for who gets to take home the $1 million prize.

It’s also never too early to start getting excited about the next season of the show. CBS just revealed the Survivor 42 start date, so there are a lot of new episodes coming up this spring. We will get to see a brand new group of people playing the game and Jeff Probst is back as the host.

For Survivor fans who can’t wait for the next season to get started, here are the names of the Survivor 42 cast members. They already finished filming their season in Fiji and it’s almost time for them to get their time in the spotlight.

