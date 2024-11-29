Survivor 47, Episode 12: A bold move comes from a player in trouble, ‘If this works, I will die’

Survivor 47 is winding down and we are very close to the two-night season finale. But first, the final seven players must battle for a spot in the final six.

Andy Rueda, Caroline Vidmar, Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, Sue Smey, and Teeny Chirichillo made the final seven.

Kyle Oswald was voted out during Episode 11, making him the fourth member of the Survivor 47 jury. He will now help decide the Sole Survivor for Season 47.

The first four jury members are Sierra Wright, Sol Yi, Gabe Ortis, and Kyle. The quartet will get more roommates at Ponderosa before voting on a winner.

Sierra was dubbed the Queen of Ponderosa this season, and she has been sending the remaining players some looks from the jury side.

Sierra and Sol owned the night when they entered Tribal Council together. Will the addition of Kyle make the group even more imposing?

Survivor 47, Episode 12 ins and outs

The new episode is called Operation: Italy. CBS has not yet revealed a full synopsis. This suggests something intense will happen, and we could see some fun footage.

We know someone will be voted out, and this is the final new episode before the two-night season finale.

The producers have changed the finale format. Instead of a three-hour finale night, CBS viewers will get two two-hour installments.

TV promo for Survivor 47 episode on December 4

Here is the TV promo to spark interest in the upcoming Survivor episode. We are down to the final seven players, so time is running out to make big moves.

Who will be the next player to improve upon their Survivor resume?

“Who needs men?” a player asks as the promo begins.

“We are gonna be the final four women,” is heard as players carry a big log to camp.

Teeny, Sue, Caroline, and Rachel seem bonded to the end, but Genevieve has a plan. Are you ready for a Fake Immunity Idol to surface?

Watch the promo below and leave us a comment. Do you think this looks like an exciting new episode? Is there a way for Genevieve and Sam to survive? Or are they doomed?

