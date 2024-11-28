Survivor 47, Episode 11: A Journey, a Classic Immunity Challenge, and another player voted out

The final eight players battled it out Wednesday night on a new episode of Survivor.

Andy Rueda, Caroline Vidmar, Kyle Ostwald, Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, Sue Smey, and Teeny Chirichillo made the final eight.

Gabe Ortis was voted out during the previous episode, making him the third member of the Survivor 47 jury.

Sierra Wright, Sol Yi, and Gabe would soon have a new castaway join them at Ponderosa. But who would it be?

Would Gabe’s entrance to Tribal Council be as good as when Sierra and Sol owned the night?

Below is a full recap of the November 27 episode of Survivor. This served as Season 47, Episode 11 of the hit reality competition show.

Survivor 47, Episode 11 recap

Kyle spoke first during a confessional on the new episode. He also talked about knowing a target was on his back, so he had to keep winning.

Sue was upset that Gabe got blindsided. She was the only other person left out of the vote and felt she couldn’t trust Caroline now. (Again) Sue vowed revenge against Kyle.

Day 19 began as the eight players woke up cold and tired. Caroline tried to mend fences with Sue, but it was a difficult road to take. Sue appreciated the olive branch and apology, and they reiterated a plan to go to the end together.

Teeny, Andy, and Rachel finalized their final three agreement.

The trio also brought Caroline and Sue in to be five-strong now that Gabe was gone.

Genevieve, Sam, and Kyle became the targets.

Lots of chatting happened at camp during the day. Then a boat arrived.

Survivor 47, Episode 11 Journey

One person had to go on a Journey. Genevieve, Sam, and Rachel drew rocks to decide who would go. Rachel drew because she didn’t want Sam or Genevieve to get an Advantage.

Rachel won the draw and set out on her Journey. The boat took her to a barge “in the middle of the ocean.” She was given a challenge that could win her an Advantage. An intense timer was set based on weights that would pull the puzzle into the ocean.

Rachel finished the intense puzzle just in time. She opened her prize box to reveal she had an Advantage. Rachel could secretly block someone else’s vote at the Tribal Council.

She told the group that she lost her vote. Rachel pulled Sue and Caroline aside to tell them the truth. A new trio emerged. Later, Rachel told Andy and Teeny about the Advantage.

Immunity Challenge for the final eight

The eight castaways competed in another Immunity Challenge on Day 20.

A classic Immunity Challenge returned, as the players had to spell out Immunity in blocks as they balanced them on a table while holding it steady with a rope.

Sam, Rachel, and Genevieve raced out to the lead. They seemed to find it easy. But then the trio lost all their blocks within seconds. Kyle caught up but saw his stack also fall. Teeny had an opening, but then her stack fell.

Rachel and Kyle got to their eighth block, leading to a tight finish.

Rachel LaMont won the Individual Immunity Idol. She secured a spot in the final seven.

Tribal Council from Survivor 47, Episode 11

There was lots of footage shown to tease Genevieve, Sam, and Kyle being at risk. Were the production and editing teams doing it to keep viewers tuned in? Could Kyle possibly survive after almost winning another Immunity Challenge?

Jeff Probst read the Tribal Council votes: Genevieve, Kyle, Teeny, Kyle, Kyle, and Kyle.

Kyle Ostwald was the 11th person voted out. He is the fourth member of the jury. Kyle was extremely classy as he exited.

Previous episodes of Survivor 47 are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.