Survivor 47 deleted scene: Sam and Rachel revealed their biggest priorities in footage that got cut

A new Survivor 47 deleted scene was revealed, giving Sam Phalen and Rachel LaMont more screen time.

This footage was cut from Survivor 47, Episode 11, where Kyle Ostwald got voted out. The castaways feared what he could do in future Immunity Challenges.

But getting to that vote caused stress among other players who felt they could be in danger. Sam was a player in a tough spot, as he was outside of the new five-person alliance that had formed.

Andy Rueda, Caroline Vidmar, Kyle Ostwald, Rachel, Sam, Sue Smey, and Teeny Chirichillo made the final eight.

But Andy, Caroline, Rachel, Sue, and Teeny decided to work together. Within that group of five players, Caroline, Rachel, Teeny, and Caroline are an even stronger foursome.

The fresh alliances led Sam and Rachel to declare their priorities ahead of the Day 20 Individual Immunity Challenge. Of course, winning it would have helped them, but so would other scenarios.

Sam and Rachel star in new Survivor deleted scene

Below is the latest bonus scene from Survivor 47. It gives more context to the episode and showcases Sam and Rachel’s mindset ahead of an important Individual Immunity Challenge.

“Kyle not winning is the biggest priority,” Sam states midway through the scene. His confessional may seem obvious, but he hadn’t been shown saying it out loud during the episode.

“That buys me another day in the game,” Sam added when speaking about the group possibly taking out Kyle if he didn’t win Immunity.

Rachel talked about wanting to win that challenge, revealing that it was “a terrifying thought” to consider that Kyle could keep winning challenges.

Kyle did lose. He’s now a member of the Survivor 47 jury.

