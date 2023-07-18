Survivor 46 cast spoilers: Early bios revealed

Names from the Survivor 46 cast have begun coming out.

It was recently revealed that Survivor 46 has finished filming.

The new season was filmed in Fiji, with some new twists and turns projected.

And as Survivor host Jeff Probst indicated, it is another 26-day installment.

Reiterating his stance on the subject, Jeff says 39-day seasons are too long.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Returning to the old format is unlikely, even if some fans want the castaways to play longer.

An early look at the Survivor 46 cast members

Ten names projected to be Survivor 46 castaways have been revealed.

A report from Inside Survivor has presented the intriguing bios shared below.

The prospective Survivor 46 names include a software engineer, a hairstylist, and a law student.

Below are the first ten names rumored to be on the new cast.

Bhanu Gopal: A 42-year-old IT professional from Boston, MA.

Charlie Davis: A 25-year-old law student from Manchester-By-The-Sea, MA.

David Jelinsky: A 21-year-old slot machine sales specialist from Las Vegas, NV.

Jem Hu Adams: A 31-year-old sales and management coach from San Francisco, CA.

Jessica Chong: A 37-year-old software engineer from San Francisco, CA.

Kenzie Veurink: A 28-year-old hairstylist from Charlotte, NC.

Liz Wilcox: A 35-year-old email marketing specialist from Orlando, FL.

Maria Shrime Gonzalez: A 47-year-old physical therapist from Dallas, TX.

Moriah Gaynor: A 28-year-old program coordinator from San Diego, CA.

Sodasia Thompson: A 27-year-old camp director from Lake Hopatcong, NJ.

This is what we’ve been playing for!! 🔥 Incredibly thankful for our #Emmy nominations. pic.twitter.com/2d3mLXzOpl — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) July 12, 2023

Three Survivor seasons are on the horizon

Survivor 46 will debut in later winter or early spring.

Though it has been filmed already, this isn’t the next season to debut on CBS.

In the fall of 2023, the Survivor 45 season will air on Wednesday nights.

CBS has ordered 90-minute episodes of that new season, giving fans additional footage.

Survivor is followed by a new season of The Amazing Race on the Fall 2023 schedule.

And the producers aren’t done there.

A call for Survivor 47 castaways has gone out, with the show looking for new people to submit applications.

To pass the time between seasons, Survivor can be streamed on Paramount+.

Paramount+ also has older episodes of Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and The Challenge: USA.

A new season of The Challenge: USA features Survivor alums.

And as noted above, Survivor was nominated for an Emmy award. The show is up for Outstanding Reality Competition Program based on the presentation of Survivor 43 and Survivor 44.

Survivor 45 debuts in the fall of 2023 on CBS.