Survivor nominated for an Emmy award

Survivor just got nominated for an Emmy award this year.

The Emmy voters responded well to Survivor 43 and Survivor 44. The reality competition show has now received some accolades.

It has been several years since Survivor has even been nominated for an Emmy, so this is a big deal.

The 2023 nomination comes in a tough category, with Survivor nominated for Oustanding Reality Competition Program.

To be eligible for these Emmy Awards, shows had to air on primetime television between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023. That window covers the latest two seasons of Survivor.

FOX is the network that has the broadcasting rights for the 2023 show.

The nominees for the Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Survivor has to beat out four other reality shows to win the 2023 Emmy. Below is the list of nominees for the Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Survivor

The Amazing Race

Top Chef

The Voice

RuPaul’s Draft Race

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled for September 18 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

If the ongoing Writers Strike continues and the pending SAG-AFTRA strike persists, the 2023 Emmy Awards may not happen. But that’s news for another day.

Right now, the producers of Survivor can celebrate that the show is on top again.

More news about Survivor

New seasons of its hit reality competition shows are debuting soon on CBS.

In addition to Survivor returning, CBS is rolling out new installments of Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and The Challenge: USA.

Survivor 45 is slated to debut in the fall, with 90-minute episodes advertised by the producers.

It was also recently revealed that Survivor 46 has completed filming, so that’s another season that CBS can get ready to debut on television.

Survivor 46 will air in the spring of 2024, giving fans another season in Fiji to enjoy.

And with those seasons ready to go, producers need people to play on Survivor 47.

With the news about the show getting nominated for its first Emmy Award in a few years, it’s unsurprising that CBS is proud to keep airing new seasons.

Even if the Writers Strike keeps dragging on, it will not impact whether or not new episodes of Survivor air in primetime.

Wow. For the first time since 2006, #Survivor is nominated for Outstanding Reality Competition program at the Emmys! It'll be competing this fall against #DragRace, #AmazingRace, #TopChef, and #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/0JR60Xl1Hv — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) July 12, 2023

To re-watch Survivor 43 and Survivor 44, the seasons are available for streaming on Paramount+. The streaming service also has additional classic seasons from the past.

Survivor 45 debuts in the fall of 2023 on CBS.