Survivor 42 is also a shorter season for the players

The Survivor 42 season premiere is going to be packed with excitement. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 42 begins on Wednesday night, with a brand-new group of players ready to show the world what they can do.

It wasn’t that long ago when the full Survivor 42 cast bios were released, revealing the 18 people competing for the $1 million prize this time.

Among the people getting featured on a lot of TV promotions is former firefighter Mike Turner, who looks like he is someone to be reckoned with during his Survivor experience.

Much like how the Survivor 41 production was conducted, though, the Survivor 42 cast played a much shorter season than in the past.

How long was the Survivor 42 season in Fiji?

The Survivor 42 cast played a 26-day season that was filmed in Fiji last summer. The season took place right after the Survivor 41 season ended, and host Jeff Probst never even left Fiji in between filming the sessions.

Now, the new cast is finally going to be shown on television, with CBS beginning to roll out episodes on Wednesday, March 9. After Celebrity Big Brother 3 and The Amazing Race 33 came to a close, the schedule is wide open for a new reality competition show.

But unlike the first 40 seasons of Survivor, the producers moved away from taking 39 days for the castaways to play the game. Due to filming restrictions and the ability to cut costs by doing it for just 26 days, it’s possible there may never see another 39-day season again.

Meet Daniel, a law clerk who grew up watching the show.💥 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/tb3ZRBigJp Sign up for our newsletter! March 2, 2022

Beyond the Edge coming as well – with celebrities

A new Survivor-like show with celebrities is going to start airing on March 16. The Beyond the Edge cast is pretty recognizable, and the show will slide into the 9/8c time slot (after Survivor 42) on Wednesday nights.

It will be very interesting to see if CBS viewers want to see how celebrities can handle themselves in the elements. Shows tapping into this same thought process have come out in the past, but none have done really well when compared to the numbers Survivor gets every week.

Can’t wait for the new season of #Survivor? ❤️ this tweet to hear from @JeffProbst himself with some inside intel! It all starts on March 9 on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/exK1enhfmT — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) March 3, 2022

There are also some very interesting Big Brother rumors about a season using just Survivor alums as the houseguests. Doing a themed season of Big Brother could draw eyes from multiple franchises, possibly making it a hit if the producers put together the right cast.

Survivor 42 debuts March 9 on CBS.