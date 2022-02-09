Survivor 42 cast bios released by CBS for Spring 2022 season

The Survivor cast list has been released by CBS and fans can now see all of the castaways. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 42 cast bios have finally been released for the upcoming season of the show.

When CBS started airing new Survivor TV promos, it seemed like a heavy hint that the network would be confirming the players very soon as well.

As a reminder, the Survivor 42 season was filmed right after Survivor 41 was completed. It means the entire season was filmed in Fiji and that there could be some familiar twists and themes this spring.

Everyone on this upcoming season of Survivor is new to the show, so we are soon going to meet some new fan-favorites and learn which of these people has what it takes to become the next Sole Survivor.

The Survivor 42 cast list

Below is the Survivor 42 cast list, breaking down who was a part of the season that was filmed in Fiji. They will make their television debut on the night of Wednesday, March 9.

Chanelle Howell: 28-year-old executive recruiter from New York, NY. Chanelle loves exploring new countries.

Daniel Strunk: 30-year-old law clerk from New Haven, CT. Daniel is a movie fanatic and LEGO fan.

Drea Wheeler: 34-year-old fitness consultant from Montreal, Quebec. Drea loves working out and charity work.

Hai Giang: 29-year-old data scientist from New Orleans, LA. Hai loves traveling to new cities.

Jackson Fox: 48-year-old healthcare worker from Houston, TX. Jackson loves puzzling and walking dogs.

Jenny Kim: 43-year-old creative director from Brooklyn, NY. Jenny enjoys pilates and writing.

Jonathan Young: 29-year-old beach rental business owner from Gulf Shores, AL. Jonathan love working out and spearfishing.

Lindsay Dolashewich: 31-year-old dietician from Asbury Park, NJ. Lindsay likes flag football and decorating for holidays.

Lydia Meredith: 22-year-old actress/waitress from Santa Monica, CA. Lydia loves writing/comedy and going to music festivals.

Marya Sherron: 47-year-old stay-at-home mom from Noblesville, Indiana. Marya likes gardening and writing (poetry & spoken word).

Maryanne Oketch: 24-year-old seminary student from Ajax, Ontario. Maryanne loves video games and snowboarding.

Mike Turner: 58-year-old retired firefighter from Hoboken, NJ. Enjoys working out, sports, and watching great movies.

Omar Zaheer: 31-year-old exotic animal veterinarian from Whitby, Ontario. Omar likes raining animals, Settlers of Catan, and watching TV.

Rocksroy Bailey: 44-year-old stay-at-home dad from Las Vegas, NV. Enjys Playing with his kids, basketball, camping, and golf.

Romeo Escobar: 37-year-old pageant coach from Norwalk, CA. Romeo loves traveling, beauty pageants, and watching Survivor.

Swati Goel: 19-year-old Ivy League student from Stanford, CA. Swati likes reading on the beach, theatre, and all things Survivor.

Tori Meehan: 25-year-old therapist from Rogers, Arkansas. Tori loves crossfit, playing board games or card games, and spending time with her family.

Zach Wurtengerger: 22-year-old student from St. Louis, MO. Zach enjoys social strategy games, sketch comedy writing, and running.

The new #Survivor castaways were just announced and we're just a month away from a new season, but as this Superfan can attest, watching the show can *seriously* change you. 🔥 #CBSFanFlex pic.twitter.com/DNyp5vy8xG — CBS (@CBS) February 9, 2022

Survivor 42 airing during Spring 2022 on CBS

The new season of Survivor is going to be returning to Wednesday nights on CBS.

As a reminder, the debut episode arrives on Wednesday, March 9 at 8/7c, and then it’s off to the races for the entire spring. $1 million is on the line again for these new castaways.

Right now, a new season of The Amazing Race 33 airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on CBS, and Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs many new episodes each week. Those shows will each come to a close when Survivor 42 arrives.

Additionally, a new Survivor-like show with celebrities called Beyond the Edge is also going to be airing on Wednesday nights in the spring.

If you want to put faces to names for the Survivor 42 cast, the photos shared below do exactly that.

Get excited, it's time to meet our #Survivor Season 42 tribe members!😉🔥 pic.twitter.com/dvtjdYObeW — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 9, 2022

Survivor 42 debuts March 9 on CBS.