Survivor 41: Who is stay-at-home-mom Heather Aldret?

Who is Survivor 41’s Heather Aldret? Pic credit: CBS

After a prolonged hiatus due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, CBS’ hit show Survivor is returning for Season 41. And with a new season comes brand new faces for fans to love or loathe.

Among those new faces is stay-at-home-mom Heather Aldret. The 52-year-old South Carolina native is looking to make her own mark in the upcoming season of Survivor and believes that her “strength and high threshold for pain” will help her win the title of sole survivor.

Let’s get to know the firecracker and what she brings to the Survivor 41 cast.

Heather Aldret joins the cast of Survivor 41

According to her CBS profile, Heather brings her “authentic, passionate, and devoted” personality to the table. And based on her tough upbringing, Heather’s tenacity may be just the thing that takes her farther in the game.

In addition, Heather shared that she has keen observation skills that will surely come in handy throughout the game.

“I’m shart and observant, like OCD observant. I’m surprisingly very strong and have a ridiculously high threshold for pain. I’m resilient. I’m daring but careful. I build strong relationships. I’m likable and entertaining. I listen and learn,” she said.

Over on her social media, Heather shared a sneak peek into her time with the show.

“What an adventure! This has been something I’ve wanted to do since watching Tina Wesson win season 2, The Australian Outback, 20 years ago. I got to live out my crazy, ridiculously wonderful dream!❤️” she captioned the post.

Survivor 41 castaway Heather Aldret says she’ll play a game similar to Rick Devens and Tina Wessen

When asked which past Survivor contestant’s gameplay will most closely mirror her own, Heather revealed that she admired Survivor Edge of Extinction castaway Rick Devens.

“He played so hard with everything he had. Even when it was getting bad, he made his time fun! I want to make my experience a truly fun adventure, even if only for myself,” Heather said.

Heather also admitted that she drew inspiration from Survivor alum Tina Wesson.

“She was calculated, direct, but kind,” she dished.

As for her greatest accomplishment so far, Heather gushed that raising her two daughters has been one of the most impactful on her life.

“I’m still raising two strong, courageous, kind daughters but I’m sure who they are becoming is undoubtedly going to be my absolute best accomplishment.”

It will be interesting to see how Heather’s personality and drive to win suit the other strong personalities of the Survivor 41 season. Fans will have to tune in to watch it all unfold.

Survivor 41 premieres Wednesday, September 22 at 9/8c on CBS.