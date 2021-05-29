Survivor 41 spoilers: More cast members reportedly revealed

Tony Vlachos was the Survivor 40 winner and we think he will be watching the new cast play the game soon Pic credit: CBS

Fresh Survivor 41 spoilers have been presented about the new cast.

Previously, half of the fall 2021 cast was revealed by a fan site that has always been really good at getting early information about the show.

Now, Inside Survivor has given us the rest of the names that they are stating played the game as part of the Survivor 41 cast.

As always, this information comes with the statement that it is not official until CBS confirms the names, but it is exciting to get an early look at who we might be watching during the fall 2021 season of the show.

And as a reminder, these are the people who just finished playing the game. Jeff Probst revealed that they just finished filming in Fiji and that Survivor 41 is in the editing process.

More names from the Survivor 41 cast

Below are the new names that Inside Survivor just revealed from the Survivor 41 cast:

Brad Reese: 49-year-old rancher from Douglas, WY.

Eric Abraham: 50-year-old cybersecurity worker from San Antonio, TX.

Evvie Jagoda: 28-year-old researcher and Ph.D. student from Somerville, MA.

Genie Robin-Chen: 46-year-old grocery store worker from Portland, OR.

Heather Aldret: 52-year-old artist from Charleston, SC.

Jairus Robinson: 20-year-old student from Oklahoma City, OK

Liana Wallace: 20-year-old business student from Evanston, IL.

Naseer Muttalif: 36-year-old sales manager from Milpitas, CA.

Tiffany Seely: 47-year-old teacher from Plainview, NY.

More information on Survivor 41 season

Survivor 41 has finished filming and now the producers are getting it ready to air on CBS in the fall of 2021. The date of the season premiere has not yet been revealed by the network, but it will likely take place on the same day as the season finale of Big Brother 23. Early estimates put that as the final Wednesday during the month of September 2021.

There are 18 people who just finished playing the game and Jeff Probst called the season “super dangerous” for the castaways. Maybe he was just using that term as a way to get viewers excited about watching the Survivor 41 cast play the game, but it certainly worked on us. We now need to tune in to find out why this particular season was more dangerous than in the past.

It also looks like this new season of Survivor is much shorter than previous seasons. It will be very interesting to see how that played into the strategy of the Survivor 41 castaways and if it ended up impacting the game more than a theme usually does. And speaking of themes, it appears that Survivor is done using them.

Stay tuned, because as soon as we see that CBS and show producers have started releasing video footage of the upcoming season, we will make sure to pass it on. For now, take a long look at the details about the Survivor 41 cast that were revealed above and see if you can predict who will become the next Survivor winner.

Survivor returns in the fall of 2021 on CBS.