Super Sized Salon exclusive: Mama June visits for a glamorous makeover

Jamie Lopez welcomes Mama June to her salon for a makeover. Pic credit: WEtv

The ladies at Babydoll Beauty Couture are finally starting to get things going at the salon. Owner, Jamie Lopez, listened to the feedback of her staff and made changes to hopefully bring in new clients.

Jamie is also working to improve things in her relationship. She’s been with DeMarco for years but isn’t sure he’s being faithful and honest. Jamie tries to prevent her relationship drama from affecting her work life, but it doesn’t seem to be working out that way.

In this Monsters and Critics exclusive sneak peek, the salon gets a special visit from Mama June and her daughters Pumpkin and Jessica. While the ladies enjoy their girl’s trip in Vegas, they reach out to Jamie and her team to give each of them a fabulous makeover.

During her visit, Mama June and Jamie spark up a conversation about Jamie’s personal life where she reveals her problems with DeMarco. At the same time, Jessica tells BB how she really feels about her mom and why she wasn’t excited about their trip.

Be sure to tune in to find out what Mama June thinks of DeMarco, and to see how the makeovers turned out!

Super Sized Salon airs Friday nights at 10:30/9:30c on WEtv.