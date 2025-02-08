Sunny Mahdi accuses Veah of ‘scamming’ him, hiding her marriage at the Tell All: ‘Next level betrayal’

Sunny Mahdi is throwing major shade at his ex, Veah Netherton.

Sunny and Veah debuted their international love story in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

American-born Veah matched with Bangladesh-born Sunny on a dating app.

As their relationship progressed, they planned to bring Sunny to the US on a K-1 visa… but that never happened.

Discrepancies in their relationship timeline confused 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers, especially during their virtual appearance at the Season 7 Tell All.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Veah made it seem like she wanted to work things out with Sunny, but shortly after the Tell All aired, it came to light that Veah had secretly gotten married.

Veah confirmed she got married last year

Veah’s husband, David Lee Chairez, is the same man who watched her dog while she traveled to South Africa to meet Sunny in person.

Veah claimed there were no sparks between her and David after going on one date. But, somewhere along the line, their relationship turned romantic and fast.

David and Veah became husband and wife in September 2024, as Monsters and Critics reported.

The timeline set off 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers’ radar.

Veah’s September 2024 nuptials seemingly meant she was married to David when she filmed the Tell All, but she still claimed she wanted to work things out with Sunny.

Sunny exposes Veah on social media: ‘I got scammed’

Well, fast-forward to February 2025, and Sunny is calling out Veah’s version of events, accusing her of “deception,” “betrayal,” and lying to “the entire world.”

Shortly after Veah shared the first photo of herself and David together on Instagram, Sunny took to his Instagram Stories to put her on blast—with receipts.

In his first slide, Sunny confirmed 90 Day Fiance fans’ suspicions, sharing that Veah got married in September, “a whole month” before the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All.

Sunny spilled the tea about Veah’s secret marriage at the Tell All. Pic credit: @sunny_90day/Instagram

“And yet, she stood there lying to me and the entire world saying we were working on ourselves and going to be together all while being someone else’s wife,” Sunny wrote.

“That’s not just deception that’s next level betrayal,” he added.

Sunny went on to claim that Veah tried to “manipulate” him into “being mean” to their castmates.

In his next slide, Sunny alleged that he sent money to Veah to pay for his K-1 visa, all while she knew she was getting married to someone else.

“But here’s the thing,” he continued, “she was already married.”

Sunny continued to call out Veah online. Pic credit: @sunny_90day/Instagram

“So, it’s clear now she knew exactly what she was doing,” Sunny added.

Sunny then uploaded “proof of payment,” showing that he sent $1,500 USD to Veah on November 4, 2024 — two months after she tied the knot with David.

The 26-year-old claimed that after he sent Veah money, she was “unreachable” and didn’t answer his calls or messages.

“She was just ghost,” he wrote.

Sunny says Veah lied to him to ‘be on TV’

On November 17, says Sunny, Veah finally admitted to him that she was married.

When he questioned why she would keep her marriage a secret, Sunny claimed that Veah told him she “had to do what [she] had to do to be on TV.”

After learning this information, Sunny explained that he asked Veah to refund his money, but she claimed she didn’t “know how to do an international transaction.”

Sunny told Veah how to complete the transaction with a local bank account. She agreed but then blocked him and “vanished.”

“Guess I can now officially say I got scammed by Veah,” Sunny wrote. “Probably she bought a wedding dress with my money.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.