Summer House: Lindsay Hubbard blasts Craig Conover as ‘arrogant’ and ‘narcissistic’

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard had a lot to say on her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Lindsay appeared alongside her best friend turned boyfriend, Carl Radke as the two of them responded to viewers’ questions regarding things that have happened on the show this season.

Summer House fans will recall a recent episode where Lindsay got into a brief altercation with Paige DeSorbo’s love interest at the time, Southern Charm’s Craig Conover.

Lindsay had revealed to Paige that Craig had allegedly been hooking up with The Hills star Kristin Cavallari. Upon finding that out, Paige confronted Craig and was visibly upset despite the fact that the two of them were not exclusively dating yet.

Craig flipped out about the entire thing and referred to Lindsay as “the biggest loser in the world.”

When asked about the interaction with Craig, it turns out that Lindsay had some choice words for him herself.

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard blasts Craig Conover as ‘arrogant’ and ‘narcissistic’

Andy Cohen shared a few fan questions with Lindsay regarding the incident between her and Craig.

First, a person wondered if Craig ever apologized for what he said to her, to which Lindsay admitted that he never formally did. She did acknowledge that he may have tried to the next morning but she fluffed it off at the time.

She added, “In all fairness, I also called him a loser while walking around my room [after the argument] so it doesn’t bother me.”

The next question asked whether Lindsay thought that Craig was in fact a “loser.”

Lindsay had a coy reply and said, “Do I think he’s really a loser? No. Do I think he’s other things? Probably.”

Andy then asked Lindsay to elaborate on the “other things” and she had a brutally honest reply.

She said, “I mean I just think that he is a little bit narcissistic and arrogant.”

Lindsay and Craig have a history going back a few years as Craig and his Southern Charm costar Austen Kroll have attended parties in the Hamptons with the Summer House crew. They’ve all also filmed Winter House together.

Craig has not responded to Lindsay’s comments at this time.

Craig Conover is still wrapped up in Kristin Cavallari love triangle drama

While it’s unclear exactly where Craig and Lindsay stand today, he’s had some other things to worry about besides what Lindsay thinks about him.

Fans are aware that Craig and Paige are now in a committed relationship and viewers have watched their relationship come to fruition so far this season.

After the episode aired alleging that Craig and Kristin had hooked up, a source came out and revealed that Craig was lying about the entire thing.

Kristin didn’t speak out about the situation directly, but she did share a post on social media that fans speculated was directed at Craig.

Despite all of the drama, Paige and Craig seem to be going strong.

Fans can keep up with the ongoing drama by tuning in to new episodes of Summer House.

