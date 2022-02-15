Summer House: Craig Conover says Kristin Cavallari is the one who’s lying about their alleged hookup

Craig Conover claims that Kristin Cavallari is the one lying about their hookup. Pic credit: Bravo

Craig Conover has been at the center of some drama so far on Season 6 of Summer House.

Craig had been dating Paige DeSorbo but the two of them weren’t exclusive at the time.

When Paige found out that Craig had allegedly hooked up with The Hills star Kristin Cavallari, she became upset and felt “stupid” that she didn’t know he was seeing other people.

After the episode aired, it was revealed that Craig was potentially lying about the hookup. Kristin hasn’t called Craig out directly, but she did share a cryptic message on social media that seemed to throw shade his way.

Following a recent episode of Summer House, Craig claimed that Kristin is actually the one who was lying about the entire situation.

Craig Conover says Kristin Cavallari is the one who’s lying about their hookup

During a recent episode of Summer House, Paige revealed to her costars that Craig said Kristin lied about not hooking up with him.

Paige recounted her conversation with Craig to her costars.

Paige said, “And he was like, ‘OK, but you went on Instagram and lied,'”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She continued, “Like ‘You can’t say you were never going to date either of us. We f****d.’”

The other person Craig was referring to was Austen Kroll, his friend, and Southern Charm costar. Both Austen and Craig had been spotted last summer spending a lot of time with Kristin and people weren’t sure which one of them she was hooking up with.

After receiving an early morning phone call from Craig, Paige shared her frustration with the entire situation as she spoke to Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller.

She said, “I was like whatever I don’t give a f**k. I’m getting so over it. If he’s with other girls then go be with other girls. Maybe I’ll give Andrea another chance. He’s like all over me all the time. Maybe that is what I should do.”

Paige DeSorbo decides between Andrea Denver and Craig Conover on Summer House

As Paige grew more and more irritated with the Craig and Kristin drama, she started to turn her sights on her Winter House fling Andrea Denver.

Andrea and Paige had spent the first few episodes doing a lot of flirting back and forth and despite her interest in Craig, it seemed as though Paige was having second thoughts.

While fans of Paige are well aware that she and Craig are currently in an exclusive relationship, it’s unclear just exactly how all of that played out.

Paige has come out and said that Craig was not the reason she decided to end things with Andrea.

Fans will have to tune in to new episodes of Summer House to see what happened to make Paige and Craig an official couple.

Summer House airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.