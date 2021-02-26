Carl Radke deals with the loss of his brother after he receives the devastating phone call while quarantined in the Hamptons Pic credit: Bravo

Summer House star Carl Radke has come a long way over the last few seasons.

After his costars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula became concerned about his drinking at work events for their beverage company Loverboy, Carl admitted he spent more time drunk than sober and knew he had to make a change.

Carl shared that he hit a turning point after he passed out at a dinner with friends and decided to maintain his sobriety throughout quarantine. He stayed sober for several months prior to the start of the new season and decided to attempt to drink in moderation while he filmed.

So far, Carl’s increased maturity has surprised fans and they’ve loved seeing a new side of him. Carl has appeared responsible, healthy, and in good spirits.

The summer appeared to be going well for Carl until last night’s episode when he received a devastating phone call from his mother. She let him know that his brother had been found dead after an apparent overdose.

Carl opens up about his brother’s death

Carl has been open about his brother Curtis and the struggle he’s had with addiction for most of his life.

Curtis had been in and out of treatment programs for many years.

This past September, Carl shared an Instagram post in which he reflected on his brother’s passing and the loss he felt because of it. He shared that in addition to battling addiction, Curtis also struggled with mental illness.

Carl said he felt compelled to break the stigma around mental illness and addiction and hoped that by sharing memories of his brother, he could help others who were struggling.

Carl reflected on his brother’s life and his amazing sense of humor and huge heart.

He added, “Losing my brother is something I never could have imagined, and the sense of loss is even greater.”

Carl worked to promote a company called More Summer Fun, which as he described, “is all about maintaining warm vibes even during the ‘stormy’ seasons.”

He encouraged his followers to make a purchase as a percentage of the proceeds would be donated to the Gaiser Addiction Center where Curtis received treatment.

Carl has also partnered with the nonprofit organization Shatterproof, which works to reverse the addiction crisis.

Fans and costars show their support

Following the latest episode, Carl posted to Instagram to remind fans how hard it is to open up about things he’d never thought he would have to. He urged his followers to not be afraid to check in on their loved ones.

Several of his costars and fans commented to show their support.

Kyle Cooke commented and said, “Well said brother. Mad love.”

Lindsay Hubbard wrote, “I love you Lito!!!”

In addition to the comments on his post, Hannah Berner shared a post on her own Instagram page and sent thoughts and prayers to Carl’s entire family. She also encouraged fans to donate to Partnership To End Addiction to help support families who are impacted by addiction.

As Carl deals with the unimaginable loss of his brother while quarantined with his costars in the Hamptons, it is evident that he has a strong support system behind him.

Summer House airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.