Steven’s odd habits leave 90 Day Fiance fans feeling weird

Steven Johnston from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is really creeping out viewers with his eccentric habits. While jumping into a pool fully clothed is a bit out there, his child-like actions only scratched the surface of his odd behavior.

The 25-year-old Mormon from Utah is not winning over fans, and he seems to be losing the love of his life, Alina, in the process as well.

Steven comes across as weird

There is no doubting that Steven is peculiar, and 90 Day Fiance viewers were already put off by the scene that showed him walking away to break wind. But this past episode really had followers of the TLC show talking.

Thanks to a Reddit feed started by @ok_purple774, 90 Day Fiance viewers were able to express their feelings toward Steven. The thread was entitled “Steven is f****** WEIRD. I don’t understand what she sees in him. The minute he asked to ‘tuck me in,’ I would’ve left.”

Most 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way followers felt Steven was not helping himself with his long, greasy hair. Many thought he looked better with a short haircut.

@Chicagoliz wrote, “1000% agree. He looked kind of cute in those before pics they’ve shown.”

Fans also targeted his Mormon upbringing with @HauntingManagement writing, “honestly, it’s the Mormon upbringing. I know several ‘Steven’s’ (I live in Utah).”

But @Lilyofthevalley85 retorted, “It’s a Mormon thing to jump into a pool fully clothed and then walk around the streets in public completely drenched because you can’t be bothered to change into dry clothes?”

Steven has creeped out fans before

This is not the first time Steven has been called creepy by 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans. Viewers have compared him to a serial killer and even joked that he was a mix of creepy and awkward.

Steven has also been accused of gaslighting Alina, especially when it came to telling her the truth about his past. Steven has been preaching abstinence, but he hasn’t shared that he is no longer a virgin with her.

Alina is standing up for herself

Alina made it clear to him on the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way that she would not be happy if he chose to sleep at the hostel. She told Steven it was because she didn’t feel safe.

But fans learned she has a few trust issues with her boyfriend meeting other girls since he asked if he could date other women before their trip.

The odds are good that when Steven decides to break the news about not having his virginity, Alina may start to second guess their whole love affair.

