Stephanie Matto detailed her time as a stripper with 90 Day: The Single Life cast and viewers

Stephanie Matto opened up to her 90 Day: The Single Life castmates during lunch at the Tell All and revealed that the weirdest job she’s ever had was being a stripper.

Stephanie asked Debbie, Big Ed, and Syngin what the weirdest job they ever had was and once Debbie was done answering, Stephanie offered her own job experience.

She detailed the circumstances under which she became a stripper and both shocked and intrigued her fellow The Single Life cast members with her open response to her own question.

Stephanie Matto talked about being a stripper with 90 Day: The Single Life cast and viewers

During the lunch break at the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All, Stephanie Matto opened a conversation between Syngin, Big Ed, and Debbie by asking what the weirdest job they ever had was.

Once Debbie finished her answer which was a private investigator, Stephanie swooped in and dropped the news that she used to be a stripper to which Big Ed and Syngin had audible reactions.

Stephanie explained, “I used to be a stripper, like I moved out to LA when I was 23, 24. Then I was like, okay, I have an apartment. How am I going to pay for it? I was like, I’ll just be a stripper.”

Big Ed then said, “I knew she looked familiar. I’m like where do I know you from?”

Syngin remarked, “That’s pretty cool.”

Big Ed then joked at Stephanie, “You never brought my change back” and they all laughed.

Stephanie Matto revealed her millionaire status with 90 Day: The Single Life viewers

Stephanie broke the news at the Tell All that she was a millionaire and went on to describe her farts in a jar business that helped get her to that financial status.

Stephanie has pushed her OnlyFans and other adult platforms since Season 4 of Before the 90 Days aired and even got into a new realm on OnlyFans by starting an erotic cryptocurrency class.

Stephanie mentioned through her social media that she might be stepping back from reality TV after this season of The Single Life since she’s struck out twice with finding love on the show and has her time spread between her business ventures and her new French lover.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.