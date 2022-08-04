Stephanie Matto clears up wedding rumors after white dress photo

Stephanie cleared the air when it comes to wedding rumors. Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

A recent photo had 90 Day Fiance viewers wondering whether Stephanie Matto got married, so she cleared the air on the topic.

Stephanie joined the 90 Day Fiance franchise during Season 4 of Before the 90 Days when she traveled to Australia to meet her online love interest, Erika Owens.

The former couple made franchise history as the first same-sex duo to appear on the series.

Although her relationship with Erika didn’t work out, Stephanie has tried her hand at dating once again after a long period of self-induced celibacy.

Stephanie ended her celibacy with her current beau, a Parisian resident she affectionately refers to as Frenchie.

The Connecticut-based fart-jar entrepreneur opened up about her relationship this season on 90 Day Diaries, revealing that she even had a pregnancy scare recently, as she and Frenchie aren’t taking any precautions to prevent having children.

Stephanie Matto clears the air about possible Arizona wedding

Although things are getting serious between Stephanie and Frenchie, she recently shot down rumors that they’ve tied the knot.

Last month, a photo of Stephanie wearing a white dress sparked the wedding rumors, but she recently took to social media to clear up the misconceptions.

The white dress in question appeared in one of Stephanie’s Instagram posts during a visit to Sedona, Arizona. A slide right on her post depicts Stephanie posing in a beautiful, floor-length white dress with an open back and sheer bottom as she stood before the mountains of red rocks behind her.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Stephanie answered a fan who asked her, “Did you get married in Sedona?”

Stephanie acknowledged that her dress may have given the impression that she tied the knot but cleared the air: “No, although I realize my white dress I wore in photos gives that impression 😂.”

Stephanie defends relationship with Parisian boyfriend Frenchie against 90 Day Fiance critic

Stephanie’s followers may have surmised that she and Frenchie got married, given how quickly things have become serious between them. However, the 32-year-old founder and CEO of Unfiltrd found herself defending their relationship when one 90 Day Fiance viewer claimed Frenchie didn’t exist.

“I call bulls**t I’m thinking there is NO BOYFRIEND IN PARIS,” the troll’s comment read.

Stephanie fired back, “Watch my yt channel, go to my site, ive been dating my bf for about a year. Get a life.”

