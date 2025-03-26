Stacey Silva wishes Florian Sukaj ‘the best’ amid breakup rumors: ‘Do what’s best for you’

Stacey Silva is speaking out now that filming for 90 Day: The Last Resort has ended.

In Season 2 of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Stacey and her husband, Florian Sukaj, arrived at a marriage retreat in Arizona to sort through their relationship issues.

Florian’s past infidelity and hard-partying ways plagued their marriage, and Stacey was worried that her husband wouldn’t be able to turn his behavior around.

But despite her apprehensions, Stacey and Florian recommitted to each other in the season finale.

While their experience at the marriage retreat ended on a good note, off-screen, Stacey and Florian have left their fans wondering whether they’ve remained a couple.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Stacey offered some ambiguous information about her relationship with Florian, still leaving questions about the status of their marriage.

Stacey says a lot of things ‘have changed’ between her and Florian

“A lot of things have changed,” Stacey told the outlet.

For starters, Florian, an aspiring model, has gotten a new job.

As @90dayfiance_alexa recently shared on Instagram, Florian works as a craftsman for an upholstery company.

Stacey wished her husband luck in his new endeavor, telling PEOPLE, “Florian’s doing some new things, and I wish him the best.”

Regarding her journey, Stacey said, “It’s growing and learning time for myself, and I feel like I’m in a good space in my life.”

Stacey’s remarks about her and Florian’s marriage therapy are a cliffhanger

On Instagram, Stacey recently posted a cryptic update.

The 50-year-old reality TV star filmed herself sporting multiple outfit changes and set the video montage to the song Lose Control by Teddy Swims.

In her accompanying caption, Stacey wrote, “Grateful for this experience and all the therapist[s]! I tried my best! To be continued.”

Stacey continues to suggest she and Florian are no longer together

This isn’t the first time Stacey has insinuated that she and Florian have gone their separate ways.

Last December, she spoke with Parade and revealed that Florian’s “flirting and dirty dancing behind the scenes” were a sore spot for her and were “taking a toll” on their marriage.

Interestingly, Stacey was interviewed without her wedding ring, and one remark she made in the past tense teased trouble in paradise.

“I loved him so much, and I just wanted the perfect life,” Stacey said. “But at the end of the day, there is no such thing as a perfect life.”

In addition to Stacey’s comments about her marriage, she and Florian have raised some eyebrows regarding their online activity.

The couple has refrained from posting each other on social media in recent months, and they no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Stacey will share ‘shocking news’ regarding her marriage to Florian at the 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All

While viewers haven’t gotten clearcut answers from Stacey or Florian outside of filming, the 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All promises to shed some light on the subject.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, IMDb provided a synopsis of the two-part Tell All.

Part 1 will feature “exclusive updates” from the couples regarding their relationship status, although specific names weren’t mentioned.

But the blurb for Part 2 states that Stacey will reveal “shocking news” about her relationship, further leaving 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers in suspense.

Part 1 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All airs on Monday, March 31, at 8/7c on TLC.