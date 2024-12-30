Stacey Silva shows off results of latest cosmetic treatment: ‘Ready to get my kiss on’

Stacey Silva isn’t easing up in her effort to achieve the perfect pout.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort star underwent another cosmetic treatment over the weekend, tweaking her already majorly altered appearance.

This time, the 50-year-old reality TV star opted for lip injections … and jaw contouring while she was at it.

Stacey uploaded footage of herself being injected in her Instagram Story, which was captured and reshared by @90dayfianceupdate on Instagram.

In the video, Stacey filmed herself as her injector wiped blood off her plumper-than-ever lips, telling her followers, “I got them Russian lips!“

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Stacey shouted out her injector, Sarina Kaziyeva, who touts herself on Instagram as an “Award-Winning Celebrity Practitioner.”

As Stacey continued to stare into her camera’s lens, she revealed that she was ready to “get her kiss on,” teasing a breakup from her husband, Florian Sukaj, in the process.

“But I wonder with who?!” she added.

“You’ll have to stay tuned to find out!” Stacey teased as she blew a kiss to her fans.

Stacey also had her jawline reshaped

In another Instagram Story, Stacey showed off the results of the other procedure performed by Sarina: jawline contouring.

One of the photos included an up-close selfie, which Stacey captioned “SNATCHED.”

Stacey showed off the results of her jawline contouring. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Stacey showed off her results in another Instagram Reel, calling her work the “Stacey snatch package.”

Stacey’s sister, Darcey, got some work done, too

Stacey’s followers know she doesn’t have work done without her twin sister, Darcey Silva, following suit.

And, as it turned out, such was the case, with Darcey appearing in one of Sarina’s Instagram Reels.

In the video, Sarina drew white lines on Darcey’s face before she got to work, injecting her with a long needle.

Darcey didn’t state what she had done to her face, but she was clearly happy with the results.

Darcey raved, “Love you Face by Sarina! Darcey Doll in full action! ❤️.”

The Silva sisters are no strangers to cosmetic work

Having needles injected in their faces is nothing new to the Silva twins.

Not only have they undergone a myriad of med spa treatments such as Botox and filler, but they’ve also gone under the knife via surgical interventions as well.

Their surgeries include nose job revisions, fox eye treatments, cheek lifts, lip lifts, 360 high-definition Vaser liposuction, and breast uplifts, which they’ve dubbed Barbie touch-up surgery.

In addition, the sisters have had facelifts and have undergone weight loss surgery.

Darcey and Stacey opted for endoscopic sleeve gastroplasties, or ESGs, which essentially shrink the size of the stomach to help patients lose weight.

Despite the constant backlash from critics who think the twins have gone overboard with their appearance modifications, Stacey and Darcey ignore their haters and continue to alter their looks.

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.