Darcey Silva shows off her plumper than ever ‘kissable’ lips — See her ‘Russian doll’ transformation

Darcey Silva is at it again, and this time, the TLC star is changing up the appearance of her lips.

90 Day Fiance fans know that Darcey is a huge fan of plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures and has traveled literally across the world to drastically change her looks.

The 49-year-old has undergone more than her fair share of appearance-altering work, but it doesn’t look like she plans on stopping any time soon.

This week, Darcey showed off the results of a recent lip filler touch-up and now, her pout is looking plumper than ever before.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Darcey recorded herself after paying a visit to Anna K. Studio in Miami, Florida, for a touch-up with the salon’s nurse practitioner.

Darcey lay under a sheet, recording herself at close range in the first video, showing off her full lips.

Darcey Silva is loving her ‘gorgeous kissable’ new lips

Darcey’s lips looked swollen post-procedure, but clearly, she was loving the results, judging by her caption.

“Russian luscious lips by @anna_k_miami,” Darcey wrote at the bottom of her video.

In a second slide, Darcey showed off her fresh set of “celebrity style” lash extensions, and in her last slide, she posed for some selfies.

“Loving my gorgeous kissable lips!” read the caption on the last photo.

What are Russian lips?

So, what exactly are the Russian lips that Darcey was trying to achieve?

According to Dr. Majid Shah Aesthetics in Birmingham, England, it’s a technique used to make one’s appearance similar to that of a Russian nesting doll with “overly large lips with an overly small chin or no chin at all.”

Russian lips are generally fuller than typical lip filler results, allowing the lips to “look more defined and lifted, with a slight upward curve in the middle of the upper lip like a cupid bow.”

Darcey had a change of heart after vowing to go more natural and dissolve her lip filler

Darcey’s latest cosmetic enhancements come nearly one year after she and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, had their lip filler dissolved.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the twins were seeking a more natural-looking appearance last spring when they visited a med spa to downsize their lips.

Stacey wrote in her Instagram Story that it was an “amazing moment” because she had always wanted to dissolve her lip filler.

“I was always too afraid because, you know, I’ve invested a lot into my lips. It’s time – fresh new me,” Stacey added. “Stay tuned.”

Darcey chimed in, noting in her own Instagram Story, “I’m here at AFL Beauty Bar to get my second round of dissolving my lips! I’m so excited.”

“I can’t wait for this new transformation and the new me. Love you guys, stay tuned!”

Fans and critics of Darcey and Stacey know that the twins always have identical work done, so we’re betting it won’t be long before Stacey shows off her new Russian lips, too.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.