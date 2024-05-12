Darcey and Stacey Silva share live footage while getting ‘twin facelift surgery’

The Silva twins have gone to great lengths to transform their appearances, and this time, they’re taking us along.

90 Day Fiance viewers and Darcey & Stacey fans know that these sisters have no shame in their plastic surgery game.

They’ve undergone so many surgeries and procedures that, honestly, we’ve lost count at this point.

Darcey and Stacey even travel across the world to have work done in an effort to sustain their youth and look their best.

As identical twins, the ladies make sure the work they have done is identical, too, such as one of their recent surgeries.

Darcey and Stacey had matching facelifts performed in Istanbul, Turkey, and their surgeon’s office shared some live footage of them while under the knife.

The Comfort Zone Cosmetic Surgery shared the Reel on Instagram, featuring the 49-year-old reality TV stars before, during, and after their facelifts.

Darcey and Stacey’s surgical center uploaded footage of them getting prepped for surgery, clad in blue hospital gowns, as their surgeon marked their faces with a blue marker.

Darcey and Stacey Silva go under the knife for matching facelifts

In a “before” image, Stacey lay on the operating room table with a breathing tube in her mouth and markings on her face.

The “after” image showed Stacey in the same position, only this time, with a much more taut face.

Stacey showed off her results in several photos and videos from the present day.

Darcey’s “before” footage was identical to Stacey’s, as she lay on her surgical table with a breathing tube in place and markings on her face.

Darcey’s face was noticeably more tight and taut in her “after” footage, too, and she also shared some photos and videos of the finished product.

The accompanying caption for the post read, “Twin Face Lift Surgery! Face lift operations are ideal to help slow down aging and becoming increasingly popular as more individuals are more self conscious of their appearances.”

“Our lovely returning patients @darceysilva @staceysilvatv @thesilvatwins returning to us for the facelift surgeries and showing casing their healed results!”

The Silva twins have undergone countless cosmetic procedures and surgeries

Darcey and Stacey’s quest to achieve their standard of beauty is seemingly never-ending, and the ladies often share the results of their procedures on Instagram.

Not only have the House of Eleven co-founders made some major changes to their faces, but they’ve also slimmed down with the help of some medical interventions.

Darcey and Stacey each underwent ESGs (endoscopic sleeve gastroplasties), which are touted as non-surgical procedures to shrink the stomach and allow patients to lose weight.

The TLC personalities have also used the popular diabetes medication Ozempic to shed some additional unwanted pounds, thereby dropping 40 pounds and showcasing their slim new physiques.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.