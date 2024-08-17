Critics call for high-profile plastic surgeon to lose his license after Darcey and Stacey’s latest procedure

Darcey and Stacey Silva aren’t giving up their quest to look eternally snatched.

The twins have been outspoken about their love of cosmetic surgeries and med spa procedures, even inviting TLC’s cameras to document their appearance-altering journeys.

While it’s nothing new to 90 Day Fiance viewers to hear that Darcey and Stacey have had lots of work done, the sisters’ latest procedure has their critics up in arms.

The 49-year-old House of Eleven co-founders recently paid a visit to Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon Dr. Robert G. Dorfman.

Dr. Dorfman shared some footage of their visit in his Instagram Story, which was re-shared by @90dayfianceupdate on Instagram.

In the video, Darcey and Stacey stood on either side of Dr. Dorfman as Darcey gushed, “We just had our procedure. We’re so excited to see the results. It was such the best experience.”

Darcey turned to Dr. Dorfman to tell him he was the “best in the world,” and he returned the compliment, telling Darcey and Stacey they were “the best.”

Darcey added that she and her sister received the “Dr. D glow,” and the video was captioned with the hashtags #salmondna and #donebydorfman.

After watching the clip on Instagram, 90 Day Fiance viewers were appalled that Dr. Dorfman would perform any more work on Darcey and Stacey, given their already long list of surgeries and procedures.

The comment section was rife with criticism aimed at Dr. Dorfman, who many feel should have his license revoked for treating the Silvas.

Darcey and Stacey’s plastic surgeon under fire: ‘This man needs his license taken away!’

One critic commented that the Instagram Story video was “certainly no good advertisement” for Dr. Dorfman’s clinic.

Another Instagram user asked, “Doc what are you thinking??? They look completely different. Too much plastic surgery!!!! Sad they didn’t value what God gave them.”

@beth.evans29 commented that the surgeon will “probably lose business now people have seen his work 🥴”

More and more comments shared the sentiment, with critics writing that Dr. Dorfman should be boycotted, ashamed of himself, and even lose his license for his “unethical” work.

One Instagram commenter even canceled an upcoming appointment with Dr. Dorfman after watching the video.

Darcey and Stacey had salmon DNA injected into their faces

Darcey and Stacey’s visit to Dr. Dorfman’s office was actually a double date. Their respective husbands, Georgi Rusev and Florian Sukaj accompanied the ladies to their appointments.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Georgi recently shared a since-deleted Instagram post from the same office, touting a visit to Dr. Dorfman as a “Must when you are in Beverly Hills if you want to look in your 20s again.”

Georgi opted to have his face microneedled, while the twins opted to have salmon trout sperm extract injected into their faces.

In her Instagram Story, Darcey proclaimed, “I’m so excited! I just got my amazing treatment done by Dr. Dorfman. Did the salmon DNA on my face, and I’m loving that Dr. D glow!”

Apparently, the luxury facial treatment has been tried by high-profile celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston.

Per USA Today, “Research has lauded salmon testicle DNA for its ability to restore skin elasticity, repair moisture barriers and reduce inflammation, making it a viable option for those with damaged or dry skin.”

Darcey and Stacey can add salmon trout sperm extract injections to their laundry list of procedures, which include facelifts, breast reductions, breast lifts, Barbie noses, lip lifts, 360° liposuction, fox eyes, cheek lifts, veneers, Botox, filler, Ozempic shots, and ESG weight-loss surgery … to name a few.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.