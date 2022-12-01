Stacey Silva shares rare brunette throwback with Darcey

90 Day and Darcey & Stacey fans were treated to an old picture of the Silva twins. Pic credit: TLC

It is infrequent that 90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey fans get treated to a glimpse at what the Silva twins, Darcey and Stacey Silva, used to look like.

The reality stars are notorious for having a ton of plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures, and they have no shame in their game. In fact, they often share the things they have done with their fanbase.

In any case, through her Instagram Story, Stacey posted a throwback photo of herself and Darcey, although she did not drop exactly when it was from.

Darcey was originally on Seasons 1-3 of Before the 90 Days before she and Stacey got their own spinoff in Darcey & Stacey. During Season 1, Darcey looked completely different, having rocked brunette hair and noticeably less work done to her face.

The throwback Stacey shared seemed to be from even longer ago than Darcey’s first 90 Day appearance, which was in 2017, given how the Silva twins looked in the nostalgic post.

There are several notable features of Darcey and Stacey in the rare throwback picture.

Stacey Silva shares throwback of her and Darcey Silva

Stacey shared the Instagram Story with her 624k followers and tagged herself and Darcey.

In the photo, Darcey and Stacey were sitting side-by-side on a black couch as they both served serious looks to the camera.

Both women looked totally bronzed, and Darcey’s hair had a big poof on the top of her head, with the rest of her then-dark-brunette locks falling behind her back.

Stacey’s hair look was not finished, as all her hair looked to be in curlers.

Darcey was dressed in a leather jacket with distressed black jeans and black combat boots. An ornamental black necklace hung from her neck, and she wore a white shirt underneath that appeared to have some writing on it.

Stacey wore a spaghetti strap gray top paired with blue jeans and black and white Mary Jane shoes.

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Darcey & Stacey will be back for a fourth season

In early November, Darcey & Stacey was greenlit for a fourth season, with the premiere date being in late January 2023.

The Silva twins will be back in Miami as Darcey attempts to date while balancing motherhood and her business endeavors.

Meanwhile, Stacey will be planning for her vow renewal which was supposed to be a twin wedding with Darcey.

There will be some bumps along the road for both women as they try to navigate the following chapters in their lives.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey premieres January 23, 2023, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.