Stacey Silva shares operating room footage from body sculpting surgery on abs and back

Stacey Silva‘s quest to achieve a flawless, youthful appearance is never-ending.

The reality TV star’s latest plastic surgery venture involved a multi-part procedure that focused on her face, abs, and back.

The 50-year-old took to Instagram to share graphic footage of herself on the operating room table as she underwent her body sculpting procedure.

Stacey’s Reel begins with footage outside the surgery center in Istanbul, Turkey.

Inside the building, Stacey shakes her surgeon’s hand, then he begins marking her for surgery.

Stacey and her twin sister, Darcey, blow kisses to the camera as they’re seated on hospital beds, clad in blue surgical gowns.

The next scene shows Stacey’s bare abdomen on the operating room table, covered in markings with drains inserted near both hips.

Stacey is sporting rock-hard abs after her latest body-sculpting surgery

Text over the video reads, “Ab Etching Results,” as before-and-after photos appear on the screen.

The following clip shows Stacey’s face up close, with before-and-after snaps of her brow lift surgery.

Stacey’s surgeon gives a thumbs-up from the operating room before the video ends.

The Reel’s caption read, “Follow our stunning patient @staceysilvatv @thesilvatwins all the way from Miami USA, as she embarks on her body sculpting procedure to further tighten, tone and sculpt her already beautiful figure!”

As the caption explained, Stacey’s surgery included Vaser liposuction (which uses ultrasound energy to break down fat cells), ab-etching to “further define the stomach area,” Argon plasma skin tightening, which releases argon gas and radiofrequency energy to contract skin tissue, and finally, a brow lift for a “more exotic eye appearance.”

Stacey will see the full results of her procedures in four to six months.

Darcey traveled with Stacey to Turkey for surgery of her own

As Stacey’s fans know, where she goes, her twin sister, Darcey, goes.

Darcey also traveled to Turkey to have identical surgeries. These marked the twins’ third cosmetic procedures at Comfort Zone Surgery in Istanbul.

The surgery center uploaded a Reel on April 13, announcing that Stacey and Darcey were taking part in an “American Beauties Twin Transformation.”

Stacey defends her decision to go under the knife

Two days after posting her surgery footage, Stacey took to Instagram to announce her “comeback era.”

She posed in a sequined robe with the phrase, “Being Me Is A Full-Time Job” across the back while posing inside her hotel room.

“I’m back and more baddie than ever!!! 🔥🔥🔥Living my best life!!! 💪💪💪” Stacey wrote in her caption.

Although Stacey was clearly thrilled with her results post-surgery, her critics felt her procedures were unnecessary.

One such critic wrote, “You were so pretty , please stop having surgery 😢”

Stacey clapped back at a critic. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Stacey responded, telling her disparager, “I love my brow lift it’s fine I’m happy.”

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.