Stacey Silva is red hot in couple’s photo shoot with Florian Sukaj

Despite the naysayers, Stacey Silva wants the world to know that her husband, Florian Sukaj, has the skills to be a model.

The Darcey & Stacey star recently posted a behind-the-scenes clip from a steamy couple’s photo shoot that she did with Florian, and she looked red hot in the video.

“Modeling photoshoot Bts ❤️,” she captioned the social media post.

Stacey looked classy in a red silk dress with a low neckline and thin straps. The ankle-length outfit had a simple silhouette that hugged her curves, and she paired it with black peep-toe pumps that matched Florian’s black suit.

The Albanian native was clad in a white button-down shirt, a black jacket, fitted black pants, and black dressy shoes.

The couple leaned in close to each other for a series of poses, including one where Stacey kicked up her leg as Florian touched her face.

The clip was a response to the latest episode of the TLC spinoff, which featured Florian at a modeling agency as he attempted to get a job to help fulfill Stacey’s desire for an expensive wedding.

However, the executives at the agency were not impressed. After Florian showcased his modeling skills, a representative from the company said she did not think he had what it takes to be a model.

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj get reviews about their modeling skills

After sharing the photo shoot with her 650,000 Instagram followers, Stacey got feedback about her and Florian’s modeling skills.

“You two need a modeling coach,” suggested one commenter.

“Poor Florian. He’s not cut out for the modeling business!” added someone else.

One critic admitted that Florian “did good” in the shoot with his wife but questioned, “Why didn’t he do good at that modeling agency? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔.”

Stacey also clapped back at one critique after someone wrote, “Modeling lol ya no.”

“This was a press photo shoot by a talented top industry photographer for our tv show…we definitely had fun modeling together not our first time! ” responded Stacey.

90 Day Fiance star Stacey Silva promotes Sherrieblossom

The Darcey & Stacey star doesn’t just use her growing social media following to promote her company, House of Eleven, online, she also has other brand partnerships to promote as well,

She recently shared a post and endorsed Sherrieblossom with a video of their trendy makeup organizer.

“Loving the most luxurious makeup organizer by @sherrieblossom ❤️❤️❤️to order go to @sherrieblossom page link in bio,” wrote Stacey in the Instagram caption.

The popular Sherrieblossom makeup organizers are loved by other reality TV stars such as Porsha Williams from The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Miami Housewife Marysol Patton.

Stacey’s post featured the ICEbOX wide organizer, which retails for $545 on the website with all the add-ons. The full, six-tier set includes five drawers, a grid set, a slide set, a lipstick box, and three palette stands.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.