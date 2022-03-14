Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj have a new couple nickname for themselves

Stacey Silva gave her and Florian Sukaj a couple nickname that was not popular with Darcey & Stacey fans. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey & Stacey viewers watched Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj’s new marriage unfold during Seasons 2 and 3, and it looks like the entertaining couple has given themselves a nickname.

Stacey shared a short selfie video of her and Florian on Instagram and captioned it, “Sta Flo.”

Whether she was aiming to give them a nickname to stick with fans or trying to be trendy, Stacey’s name choice fell flat with 90 Day Fiance fans who couldn’t make sense of the combination.

Stacey Silva gave her and husband Florian Sukaj a couple nickname

Like Bennifer and Brangelina that came before, Darcey & Stacey viewers were given a nickname from Stacey for her and Florian.

Stacey unveiled their new couple name on Instagram, where she opted not to combine the names but add a space in between.

The few seconds-long selfie video of Stacey and Florian gave way to a caption that read, “Sta Flo (heart emoji).”

She emphasized hashtags such as “#powercouple” and “#celebritycouple.”

Darcey & Stacey fans were not fond of Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj’s nickname

A 90 Day fan page on Instagram shared a still image from Stacey’s video and added the caption, “Wtf is a Sta Flo (laughing/crying emojis).”

Other 90 Day critics who observed Stacey’s nickname also appeared puzzled.

One observer mentioned that they were wondering the same thing while several people offered ideas about what it could be, including a “Maxi-Pad brand!”

Another guess read, “Sta flo sounds like a brand of car parts.”

Someone else offered the guess, “Stay afloat maybe?”

Another critic shared the opinion, “Could she not have at least used ‘stay flo’ lmao.”

Stacey and Florian may be living in Miami, Florida

Stacey hounded Florian during Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey about relocating to Miami, Florida. Not only was it where she wanted to have her dream wedding, but it was also where she wanted to settle down.

Even though Stacey’s kids are in Connecticut, she and Florian looked at apartments on the show, and Florian did not seem happy about it.

Florian talked about his modeling career and connections back in Connecticut as his reason for wanting to stay there, but Stacey was still drawn to Miami.

There have been recent sightings of the Stacey in Miami, but it is unconfirmed whether she was there for business or vacation or whether she and Florian took the plunge to move there.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.