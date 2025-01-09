Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag’s LA home has burned to the ground

It’s been a devastating couple of days for many people in Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas as they grapple with the most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles.

Among them are reality TV stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, whose home has burned to the ground.

Spencer has been sharing social media updates about his family’s safety, with several videos posted online.

The Hills star and their two kids, Gunner and Ryker, quickly grabbed what little they could and evacuated their family home, hoping to return once firefighters had things under control.

Unfortunately, like many of their neighbors, there’s nothing left for them to return to, as Spencer informed his followers that their house is now gone.

The dad of two watched via security camera as their family home was destroyed along with all of their personal items.

The fire has ripped through structures in Los Angeles, California, burning more than 17,000 acres and destroying an estimated 1,000 properties, including schools, homes, and businesses.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag’s home was totally destroyed in the Palisades wildfire

KTLA 5 caught wind of Spencer’s Snapchat video before it expired, where he talked about watching his Pacific Palisades home burn to the ground.

Spencer later revealed that his parents’ home was also destroyed in the fire.

At the time, The Hills: New Beginnings star was admittedly still in shock as he joked about the situation after grabbing a bag of bagels for breakfast.

“When your house burns down and you have nothing. (When) your parents’ house burns down, you have nothing. There’s only one thing that could maybe make you feel better, a bag of bagels,” he exclaimed.

However, the devastating outcome has now sunk in, as noted in another video posted by Spencer as he took a stroll on the beach with his son Gunner.

The Hills star says his hometown is gone

The former MTV star shared another video on Snapchat reflecting on how his life and neighborhood have changed drastically over the past few days.

“What a freaking nightmare,” said the 41-year-old. “The whole town I grew up in my whole life, gone; Gunner’s school, gone. What a disaster.”

Spencer told his followers that he didn’t take anything of importance from their home before evacuating the premises because he didn’t expect this outcome.

The dad of two said he thought they were leaving the neighborhood so that the firefighters could do their job, noting, “I definitely didn’t think our house was going to burn down.”

“You start going through the list of all the things you wish you had taken,” he added.