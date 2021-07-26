Sister Wives: Was Meri Brown drunk during a live video? Here’s why fans think she was

Meri Brown’s fans questioned whether she had been drinking during a recent live video. Pic credit: TLC

Meri Brown’s behavior in a recent video has some Sister Wives fans asking her if she was drunk.

The 50-year-old TLC star is currently in Anaheim, California for a LuLaRoe trip. Meri used some of her free time to visit Disneyland while she was in The Golden State.

Meri’s trip to California marked the first time she’s traveled in 16 months, since the start of the pandemic.

Meri Brown recorded Fridays with Friends from Anaheim, California

Meri recorded her regular weekly Fridays with Friends from California this week, given that she’s out of town for work — and a little bit of play.

And by the looks of Meri’s demeanor in her Instagram live from Friday, she seems to have engaged in more than just a little bit of play.

Wearing a sleeveless, button-down green top and yellow gold necklace, Meri greeted her followers with her typical big smile and upbeat attitude and told them, “Hi, you guys! Happy Friday!”

Meri walked around outside “beautiful” Anaheim as she recorded, telling her followers that she was looking for a place to sit to film.

Meri’s BFF, Jenn Sullivan, joined her for the live, as she does every week. The duo engaged in their usual chit-chat about what’s been happening in their lives, and Meri was sure to briefly go over the ground rules, which include not talking about Sister Wives or her family.

Sister Wives fans thought Meri Brown was drunk

Appearing more animated and talkative than usual, some of Meri’s followers thought she may have treated herself to some alcoholic beverages in the stainless steel cup with a straw, from which she periodically took sips.

“Someone drunk 😂😂” wrote one of Meri’s followers on her post.

Meri didn’t deny the accusations, and played along when she replied, “I mean you only live once!”

When a follower implied that Meri was drunk, she played along and didn’t deny it. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Another one of Meri’s followers thought she may have imbibed some alcoholic beverages and replied to the comment, “@cindyannschn it’s every Friday,” referring to the fact that Meri shares Fridays with Friends every Friday night.

Meri read the comment and played along. The Sister Wives star replied, “I mean, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere, every week…. 🤣🤣🤣”

Meri had fun with her followers who accused her of being drunk. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Do the Browns drink alcohol?

When it comes to drinking alcohol, Meri and the rest of the Brown family, including estranged husband Kody Brown, typically only do so in moderation, at least on the show. They are members of the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB) — meaning their religion allows them to partake in drinking alcoholic beverages.

During last season’s finale episode, Meri showed up to the family meeting at Coyote Pass wearing a t-shirt that read, “May all your hours be happy hours.”

Meri wore a happy hour t-shirt during the season finale. Pic credit: TLC

Meri poked fun at Kody because he didn’t understand the saying that her shirt was referencing. “Oh, no, that sounds like a drinking game!” Kody told Meri of her t-shirt.

And Kody made his own drinking reference on Twitter after an April episode of Sister Wives. Kody tweeted, “I just saw a vodka add on our show. All our drama makes people want to drink.”

Kody may not be wrong, especially after this last season, which left viewers asking questions. Sister Wives are wondering if the long-running series will return for a 16th season, but it looks as though fans still have several months to wait before their question is answered.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.