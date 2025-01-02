Sister Wives viewers nominate new Tell All hosts to ‘expose’ Kody and Robyn

Sister Wives fans want a new Tell All host to put Kody and Robyn Brown in the hot seat.

Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan has hosted the Sister Wives Tell Alls for several seasons.

It’s no secret that Sister Wives fans have been begging for a replacement for Suki.

Her critics have accused her of missing out on the opportunity to ask Kody the hard-hitting questions, labeling her a Kody Brown “apologist.”

We assume there will be a Season 19 Tell All, and it has the potential to be the most entertaining one yet.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kody and Robyn have been left as monogamists after Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown left their plural marriage, while Kody’s exes are moving on with their lives.

With the end of Season 19 closing in (and hopefully another Tell In in the works), Sister Wives fans are calling for a change.

Sister Wives fans discuss potential Tell All hosts

Taking to Reddit, u/Extension_Job_6333 started a thread titled, “Now that theres new production bring on new tell-all host.”

They suggested that Andy Cohen host this season’s Tell All to expose Kody and Robyn’s “blatant lies,” and asked other Sister Wives fans to nominate alternative hosts, too.

Several suggestions for new hosts were made, but one thing was unanimous: no one wants to see Suki return for another Tell All.

One Redditor proposed that former Sister Wives Tell All host Tamron Hall should return.

“She asked the hard-hitting questions and didn’t accept non-answers,” they said of Tamron.

Another Sister Wives fan nominated themselves to host the Tell All, joking, “ME! Lemme attem!!”

“They need someone who has actually watched the show and knows all the bs to ask about!” added u/LittleFuzzyThings.

One Sister Wives man suggested that a “manly man,” such as a “former war correspondent,” should be hired to ask Kody his questions so he doesn’t think he would be intimidated in any way.

Two other Redditors voted for Dr. Phil to call Kody out.

One last commenter added, “Pretty much anyone who actually has actually watched the show any length of time, would be an improvement over Suki.”

Sister Wives fans have some thoughts. Pic credit: u/Extension_Job_6333/Reddit

Sister Wives Tell All specials have changed dramatically since Season 1

Whether or not a Tell All will air following Season 19 of Sister Wives is up in the air.

In the early years of Sister Wives, the Brown children joined their parents for the Tell All segments.

Then, Tell Alls only included the parents, Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.

The Tell Alls look much different, wow that the family is broken apart.

Rather than being included in the same room, Suki interviewed cast members separately.

This season, the dynamic has shifted even more, with three of Kody’s wives out of the picture, so if a Tell All does take place, it will be interesting to see how it pans out.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.