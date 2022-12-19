Sister Wives viewers slam Sukanya Krishnan for not asking Kody Brown and his wives hard-hitting questions

Sukanya continues her job as the host for the Sister Wives Tell All following Season 17. Pic credit: @sukanya/Instagram

Sukanya Krishnan returned as the host for the Sister Wives Tell All, One-on-One, following Season 17. And although she promised to deliver hard-hitting questions, viewers aren’t impressed with her interviewing skills.

Viewers were introduced to Sukanya, AKA Suki, last year as she hosted Season 16’s Tell All after Sister Wives took a hiatus from post-season reunions for several years.

This year’s Tell All will follow last year’s format, premiering in three parts. Part 1 aired on December 18, and Suki sat down individually with Kody Brown and his wives and exes, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown.

Although Suki promised viewers she would be having “tough conversations” with the Brown spouses, many of her critics feel as though her questions fell short.

Suki took to Instagram ahead of Sunday’s first installment of One-on-One to share some video clips of herself with the cast of Sister Wives. In one such video, Suki and Robyn teased their “tough conversations,” in which Robyn promised to “do her best” to set the record straight.

In the comments section of Suki’s IG post, disgruntled Sister Wives viewers sounded off, calling out the TLC host.

Sister Wives viewers not impressed with Sukanya Krishnan’s interviewing skills: ‘Not enough hard-hitting questions’

“Not enough hard hitting questions and Kody is never held accountable in these tell alls,” wrote one of Suki’s critics.

Another felt as though Suki’s questions weren’t “good enough” and wants to see Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn in the same room for the Tell Alls, rather than individual interviews.

Another disparager told Suki that her interviews were “VERY disappointing,” adding, “You don’t ask the hard questions. Need a host with guts.”

More critics took to the comments, where one called Suki’s interviews “very lukewarm and tepid.” At the same time, another spoke on behalf of other Sister Wives viewers, expressing, “As usual kody doesn’t get asked the questions we all want.”

“Why are you favouring Robyn and Kody?” asked another Sister Wives viewer.

Sister Wives viewers have called for Tamron Hall to return as Tell All host

Following Season 16’s Tell All, Sister Wives viewers felt similarly about Suki’s interviewing skills and called for Tamron Hall’s return as host.

Tamron hosted earlier seasons of the Sister Wives Tell Alls, and fans of the show felt that she knows how to get down to the nitty-gritty and ask the hard-hitting questions that viewers want to see. Perhaps Parts 2 and 3 of One-on-One will see Suki ask more blunt questions that Sister Wives viewers demand answers to — be sure to tune in next month to find out.

Part 2 of the Season 17 Sister Wives Tell All, One-on-One, airs on Sunday, January 1 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+ followed by Part 3 on January 8.