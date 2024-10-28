Family Feud host Steve Harvey blasts Dr. Phil: ‘You don’t ask me nothin!’

Steve Harvey gave Dr. Phil McGraw a taste of his own medicine during a Celebrity Family Feud match.

Dr. Phil recently appeared on the celebrity version of Steve’s show, and Steve had some fun with him on stage.

During one round, contestants were asked to name a sea creature that might mistake a man swimming in the nude for food.

The segment was shared on Family Feud’s official Instagram page in a Reel captioned, “If a man swims nude in the ocean, what sea creature might mistake his manhood for food?? 🤔🐟😲 #SteveHarvey vs. #DrPhil: ‘We ain’t on your show!’ #CelebrityFamilyFeud.”

In the clip, Steve approaches Dr. Phil’s team’s podium and repeats the survey question.

“If a man swims nude in the ocean, what sea creature might mistake his manhood for food?” Steve asked.

Dr. Phil provided his answer, infusing some humor into it.

Dr. Phil tries to make a joke, but it falls flat

“Well, I dated one of these in college,” Dr. Phil answered on Celebrity Family Feud. “Barracuda.”

Dr. Phil’s answer evoked laughter from his teammates and the studio audience but not from Steve.

“That’s a fish, Phil,” Steve replied.

Dr. Phil seemed confused, but as Steve explained, “A barracuda is a fish.”

Dr. Phil still didn’t grasp the concept, asking if his response had to be something besides a fish.

Steve quipped, “Hey, doc. Phil, listen to me. This ain’t how the game go! We ain’t on your show! You don’t ask me nothin’!”

After Steve’s comeback, Dr. Phil had trouble finding a suitable answer.

“Alright, so I guess, um,” he began, as he stuttered, struggling to name a sea creature.

“A dog” was the answer Dr. Phil eventually settled on.

Dr. Phil put in his place by Steve Harvey

Steve didn’t need to say anything to prove he was taken aback by Dr. Phil’s answer—his body language did the talking.

Steve stood with his arms crossed in front of himself and peered at Dr. Phil’s podium.

Unfortunately for Dr. Phil, his answer earned his team zero points and a big, fat “X.”

Steve Harvey and Dr. Phil are longtime pals

Although Steve Harvey appeared to get a bit stern with his guest, Dr. Phil McGraw, it was all for show.

As it turns out, the duo is longtime friends.

Dr. Phil gushed over their friendship earlier this year when it was announced that Steve had joined the talk show host’s TV venture, Merit Street Media.

“Steve and I have been personal friends for over a decade, and it’s always the best experience when we work together,” Dr. Phil stated.

“It’s easy to say that he’s the funniest human I’ve ever met,” Dr. Phil added. “But his kindness and his passion to help others are really unmatched.”