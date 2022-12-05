Sister Wives viewers blast Kody Brown for insisting son ‘make amends’ before Thanksgiving

Kody wanted Garrison to reach out to him before getting together with the family for the holidays. Pic credit: TLC

Kody Brown wanted his sons to make amends before they got together for the holidays, but Sister Wives viewers think he was in the wrong.

During the Sunday, December 4 episode of Sister Wives, called Coronapocalypse, Kody and his second wife, Janelle Brown, met up for lunch.

The couple brought up their plans for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Janelle mentioned that she was headed to North Carolina to spend Thanksgiving with their daughter Madison, but planned to spend Christmas with Kody and the rest of the family in Flagstaff.

Kody told Janelle they had “a lot of details to work out” before she and her kids could show up for a family holiday get-together.

“There’s a lot of stuff that has gone under the bridge here that I’m not just gonna ignore when we get together as a family,” Kody told Janelle, referencing the feud between himself and their sons, Garrison and Gabriel.

Then, he added that he wouldn’t have his sons come to his house for the holidays if they had “animosity” towards him or anyone connected to him.

That’s when Kody suggested that Garrison should try and reach out to him to “sort of make amends.”

Kody Brown suggests his son should make amends, Sister Wives viewers slam his remarks

Kody’s comments didn’t sit well with Sister Wives viewers who took to Twitter following the episode to express their disdain.

One Twitter user called out Kody’s hypocrisy for suggesting Garrison should reach out to him to make amends, but also telling Janelle he wasn’t asking for an apology from his son.

Another Sister Wives viewer questioned Kody’s proposal for Garrison to reach out to him, slamming him for expecting his child to do the leg work. “What in the F narcissist Kody. Defending Robyn again [of] course,” they tweeted.

One critic found it “baffling” that Kody wanted Garrison to reach out and make amends, noting that communication is a two-way street. “And as if he also did NOTHING wrong,” they said of Kody.

Kody’s strict COVID-19 rules are to blame for the feud with Garrison and Gabriel

Kody’s feud with Garrison and Gabriel began over his strict COVID-19 rules for the family. Garrison and Gabriel refused to abide by Kody’s protocols, and they continued to work and attend school outside of the home, as well as hang out with their friends and significant others, which was on Kody’s list of no-nos.

Last season, during the Tell All, Kody admitted that things between himself and Garrison and Gabriel weren’t good and that they weren’t speaking to each other, revealing that the three of them needed therapy.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.